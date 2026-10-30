Jared Goff Is Ranked Best NFL Quarterback

Jared Goff has been just what the doctor ordered for the Lions so far in 2026.

The veteran signal-caller, and the straw that stirs the drink in Motown, has had a sterling start to the season.

Through six games, the 32-year-old has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 1,788 yards while having yet to toss a single interception. And he's now just one of two quarterbacks in NFL history with that many passing touchdowns without an interception through the first six games of a season. The other QB: Russell Wilson, who accomplished the feat in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Goff also leads all quarterbacks in the following thus far this season: passer rating (112.5), passing yards/game (298.0) and passing first downs/game (14.67). Plus, he owns the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus overall grade among all qualified passers (82.1).

He's unquestionably been one of the very best signal-callers in the NFL through the season's first seven weeks, and fans and pundits alike have begun to take notice.

Perhaps the most recent example comes from CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, who ranked Goff as the No. 1 QB in the league entering Week 8.

Additional Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 10 Thoughts Ahead of Week 8 Contest Against Vikings

Goff's continued mistake-free play factored significantly into Podell's decision to move him from No. 3 to No. 1 in his weekly QB rankings.

As he mentioned, “Goff's 223 throws without an interception are the most through the first six games of a season in NFL history.”

That wasn't the only reason why he placed the veteran passer atop his QB rankings, however.

Podell added, “Fresh off winning his duel with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers at the last second, Goff also ranks second in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.29), just one one-hundredth behind Josh Allen (0.30). However, Goff has been the much better passer this season, which gets him the nod for the top spot entering Week 8.”

Goff has very well played himself into the MVP conversation in recent weeks, too. And with another strong showing and victory against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, he might just become one of the league's early MVP frontrunners.

Goff and the Lions are set to battle Kyler Murray and the Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m. (EST) at Ford Field.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.