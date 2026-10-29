Odds Detroit Lions Beat Minnesota Vikings in Week 8

The Detroit Lions will face a second straight NFC North divisional opponent when they take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings, which have yet to lose a game this season (6-0), feature both a bottom-10 offense (20.8 points/game) and the league's top defensive unit.

Coordinated by Brian Flores, Minnesota's defense has permitted just 12.3 points a game, and hasn't allowed more than 16 points in a game since Week 2. And most recently, the Vikings surrendered just 10 points in a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

Additionally, Minnesota has been extremely stout against the pass thus far this season. In fact, Kevin O'Connell's squad has allowed the second-fewest passing yards (930) and the least amount of touchdowns through the air (three) through the season's first seven weeks.

The Vikings have also already secured seven interceptions, spearheaded by cornerback Byron Murphy's league-high three picks.

So, Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, who has yet to throw an interception in 2026, will face arguably his biggest test of the campaign against Minnesota's stingy pass defense.

Then on the opposite side of the ball, Detroit's secondary will receive one of its toughest assignments of the year, going head-to-head with All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson. Jefferson, who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons, has accumulated 302 reception yards and three touchdowns in five games this season.

He's unquestionably Vikings passer Kyler Murray's go-to target and one of the very best receivers in the game today.

Subsequently, D.J. Reed, the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback, should get the majority of one-on-one reps with the Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

Additionally, I wouldn't be surprised if Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard deployed a rotation of corners in the Week 8 tilt. And as a result, I could see the likes of Ennis Rakestraw and Roger McCreary also getting opportunities to defend Jefferson Sunday.

It'll hardly be an easy task for the Lions’ defensive backs group. However, Detroit does have a solid track record against Jefferson, having limited him to under 60 yards the past three meetings between the NFC North rivals. And if the Lions could do it a fourth straight time, it would go a long way toward Dan Campbell's squad notching its fifth victory on the season.

At this present juncture, I'm willing to give Detroit a 61 percent chance to secure the Week 8 victory.