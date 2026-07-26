Will Jared Goff Celebrate TD's More? Teammate Says He Has No Rhythm

The Detroit Lions have several players who turn heads after scoring touchdowns.

In recent years, the touchdown celebrations of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams have gone viral on social media.

In a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest, St. Brown was asked if he could veteran quarterback Jared Goff to be in on more celebrations this upcoming NFL season.

The 31-year-old is more mild-mannered after the team scores and would prefer to quickly celebrate and head straight to the sidelines.

St. Brown noted that his teammate also does not have much rhythm, indicating his celebrations might not be all that exciting.

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Should Jared Goff be more involved in the Lions touchdown celebrations this upcoming season? pic.twitter.com/U4ZgQwwF5Y — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) July 23, 2026

"Bro I would like to get Jared more in on the cellys, but my man really don't have no rhythm. It's tough if you don't have no rhythm," said St. Brown. "And Jared is not that type of guy either. He does not want to dance, he does not want to, he wants to throw touchdowns and go to the sidelines, win games and go home to his wife and kid.

"But Jared, I think he has been in on a few," St. Brown added. "He will do like a group one. If we do like a group celly, he will join. But other than that, man, Jared's a chill guy."

Detroit's young roster just has to be careful not to incur penalties during their celebrations, like Williams did against the Philadelphia Eagles last season on the road. It ended up costing the team quite significantly.

In a low-scoring affair, Williams was able to take a Goff pass to the end zone for a 40-yard score.

Recall, after scoring on the road, the speedy wideout was flagged and the Lions were penalized 15-yards, after he leaped into the goalpost and wrapped his arms around it.

Instead of taking a 7-6 lead, Detroit ended up still tied with the Eagles 6-6 due to Williams penalty.

Kicker Jake Bates was forced to back up and ended missing the extra point. Detroit went on to lose to Philadelphia, 16-9, in a pivital turning point game on the calandar.

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