Detroit Lions Best Bets: 2026 Futures Market

With training camp coming up quickly, the Detroit Lions are getting set for what they hope to be a big season.

With so many playmakers on their offense, it could be an exciting year for head coach Dan Campbell. As futures markets have begun to be released with predictions for players across the league, it's time to project whether players will surpass or fall short of their projected totals.

Here is a selection of futures bets, as well as my opinion on whether the Lions players will go over or under their projected amounts. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jared Goff passing yards: O/U 4,099.5

Prediction: Over (+100)

Goff has thrown for at least 4,500 yards each of the last three years, establishing himself as one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league. However, one element of his game that may go underrated by some is his durability.

The veteran hasn't missed a start since 2021, giving the Lions the consistency and dependability that they've desired from their stars. He also has plenty of talent around him, and defenses will have a hard time taking away all of the options he has.

Because Goff has been so reliable and consistent in terms of production, I think he should clear this mark comfortably as long as he remains healthy.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushing yards: O/U 1,199.5

Prediction: Over

Gibbs is set to take over as the team's top option out of the backfield, and appears primed for his biggest season yet. Under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and behind a revamped offensive line, the Lions are hoping to revitalize their run game with Gibbs as the primary option.

The running back is considered to be one of the most explosive players in the league, and as a result could wind up in the Offensive Player of the Year conversation with a strong season. Because of the impact he has on Detroit's offense, this can be viewed as a realistic goal for him.

Ultimately, Gibbs should get plenty of opportunities to carry the ball, and as a result should be in position to clear this total late in the year.

Jameson Williams receiving yards: O/U 899.5

Prediction: Over (-110)

Williams has gone over 1,000 receiving yards each of the last two seasons, and has emerged as an all-around receiver. However, there's one thing that limited him last year, and that was the fact that he had three games with either one or zero catches.

Because of his ability to stretch the field, Williams is someone who can put up big numbers in a hurry. While it's true that the Lions have plenty of playmakers and weapons at their disposal, this shouldn't create a decrease in action for Williams in 2026.

As he continues to develop his all-around game, Williams should continue to ascend heading into his fifth NFL season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yards: O/U 1,249.5

Prediction: Under (-110)

St. Brown has had four straight years with over 100 catches and 1,000 yards. I think this can continue into 2026, but it may not be at the level of him surpassing this projected total.

To get to this total, he'll need to be the top target throughout the year. While St. Brown is certainly capable of doing this, the Lions have so many weapons that they may not call upon him to that level every Sunday.

As a result, I think St. Brown could certainly keep up his streak of 100 catches and 1,000 yards, but at this stage I'm predicting him to come up just short of his over/under projection for the 2026 season.

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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