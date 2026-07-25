Detroit Lions Pre-Training Camp 2026 Defensive Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions' success in 2026 will depend heavily on the efforts of their defense.

With a high-powered offense, the Lions will be able to put up points. In turn, the defense will be tasked with getting big stops and preventing opponents from turning games into shootouts.

For second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, it was an offseason full of studying the best defenses in the league in an effort to take some of the nuances of the league's premier groups and better Detroit's.

Here's a look at the Lions' defensive depth chart with training camp starting in short order.

Defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Jay Tufele

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo, Tyre West, Chris Smith, Aiden Keanaaina

The Lions have the potential to have one of the more athletic interior defensive lines with McNeill and Williams. McNeill appears to be at full health, while Williams' athleticism was one of his defining traits coming out of Ohio State.

If Williams can take a step forward in terms of production, he could be one of the team's breakout defenders. Additionally, the Lions have veteran depth in Onwuzurike and Tufele. Elsewhere, Gill-Howard and West are rookies with upside, while Lacy has some versatility to play both on the interior and the EDGE.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum

Backups: Derrick Moore, Payton Turner

Reserves: Ahmed Hassanein, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill

The second EDGE spot opposite of Hutchinson will be up for grabs to begin camp, but by all accounts it will likely be won by Wonnum. A veteran with production and experience, Wonnum's skill set is exactly what the Lions have coveted in a running mate for Hutchinson.

Behind those two, the Lions have some intriguing players. Moore is the rookie who could surprise early, while Turner is a former first-round pick who has struggled to overcome injuries.

Hassanein is looking to prove himself after an injury last year, while Lucas and O'Neill are UDFAs who will be looking to prove themselves in camp.

Linebacker

Starters: Derrick Barnes (SAM), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Malcolm Rodriguez (WILL)

Backups: Jimmy Rolder, Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske

Reserves: Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter

Losing Alex Anzalone in free agency was a tough blow to both the defense and the team's leadership, but the team has the infrastructure at this position to withstand it. Campbell is an All-Pro, and Barnes has developed into a solid contributor.

There will be a competition for the third linebacker spot, with Rodriguez presumably holding the upper hand due to his familiarity with the scheme. However, Rolder had a strong offseason and could factor into the equation, while Nowaske and Clark are both capable of holding their own if called upon.

The Lions' overall depth on the roster could limit the number of linebackers that the team may not be able to carry seven or even all eight linebackers currently on the roster, but both Bachie and Hunter have qualities that could allow them to seriously contend for roster spots.

Cornerback

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary (Nickel)

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Keith Abney II

Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Nick Whiteside, De'Shawn Rucker, Aamaris Brown

With Terrion Arnold no longer on the roster, the Lions will be forced to find a second starting cornerback opposite of D.J. Reed. Ya-Sin will be the front-runner based on experience and the production he provided last year, but Rakestraw and McCreary will be competing as well.

McCreary is the most natural fit to play the nickel position, with Abney likely to get the first crack at being the backup at that spot. The nature of Arnold's departure late in the offseason means the Lions will be open for business at cornerback, and they could even add to the group during training camp.

Safety

Starters: Kerby Joseph, Chuck Clark

Backups: Christian Izien, Thomas Harper

Reserves: Avonte Maddox, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland

Injured: Brian Branch

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Lions' defense heading into training camp is the health of their safeties, as little has been reported about the availability of Joseph and Branch. As I have all offseason, I believe Joseph could be available by the start of the regular season while the recovery from an Achilles injury could keep Branch sidelined to start the year.

It would be a huge asset for Detroit's defense if Joseph is available, as he's one of the NFL's best safeties when healthy. Additionally, their additions in the offseason at the position give them plenty of depth, as Clark, Izien, Harper and Maddox are all players who can provide a spot start when called upon.