Predicting Jared Goff's 2026 Stats

Jared Goff will head into 2026 with his fourth coordinator in six seasons with the Detroit Lions.

He arrived in Detroit in 2021 with Anthony Lynn as his OC. Lynn failed to last a full season calling the plays, with head coach Dan Campbell replacing him on an interim basis and then eventually Ben Johnson.

Goff and Johnson established a tremendous relationship, leading to a career resurgence for the veteran passer. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 96 touchdowns and 13,642 yards, and made two trips to the Pro Bowl in Johnson’s three seasons as OC in Motown.

Johnson left to join the rival Chicago Bears as their head coach in 2025, creating a significant void on the Lions’ coaching staff. Campbell decided to plug that hole with longtime assistant John Morton, who had previously served as the offensive coordinator of the N.Y. Jets in 2017.

Morton experienced a similar fate as Lynn, with Campbell succeeding Morton midseason as the team’s offensive play-caller.

Consequently, the Lions will head into a second straight campaign with a new OC, with Drew Petzing taking over as play-caller. Prior to joining Campbell’s staff, Petzing spent three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator.

Despite all the turnover at coordinator, Goff continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Lions’ high-octane offensive attack. With the 2016 No. 1 overall pick under center last season, Detroit scored the fourth-most points a game, averaging 28.3 points per game.

Goff, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Lions, completed 68 percent of his passes, and threw for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. Meanwhile, he tossed just eight interceptions, his lowest total since his second season in Detroit (2022).

Additionally, through five seasons now in the Motor City, Goff has thrown for a total of 149 touchdowns and 21,451 yards. He has also guided Campbell's squad to a 48-33-1 record, including four consecutive winning seasons and two NFC North division titles (2023 and 2024).

The 31-year-old signal-caller, a consummate pro and exemplary leader in the Lions’ locker room, doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon, either.

Equipped with a plethora of weapons, including receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and dual-threat running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Goff should be in store for another highly productive campaign in 2026.

At this present juncture, I’m willing to predict that Goff throws for 33 touchdowns and 4,551 yards, while tossing just 10 interceptions, in the upcoming season.