Kerby Joseph Posts Intense Workout: Will Safety Play in 2026?

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph excited supporters when he posted on social media a workout at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

In the early morning hours, Joseph shared an intense workout that highlighted his speed, ability to cut and to change directions.

It has been over a calendar year since the All-Pro safety played, fueling speculation his career could be in jeopardy.

He has been seen at the practice facility in a jovial mood, but still remains on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to local reporters prior to practice on Tuesday offered an encouraging update, when asked about the former third-round pick.

“He's doing well. I'll leave it at that. He really is. He's doing a good job. I'm not going to give you a timetable, but I've been pleased with where he's at," Campbell said. "He's in a good head space right now, which is great because that's hard. You're coming off this, you're wanting to go and you're working at it, and at some point it's time for football. We all know that and recognize it, but we'll take it one day at a time.”

When asked directly if he expects Joseph to play this year, Campbell replied, "I do."

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Kerby Joseph posts workout @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/a1AkhGeJGS — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) October 21, 2026

Seeking to win back-to-back games for first time in a while

It has also been a year since the Lions were able to string together consecutive victories. The former NFL tight end expressed it was not ideal to be on a roller coaster and there were at times frustrations.

“Yeah. I mean, that's tough. You don't want to do this roller coaster. It can get frustrating. And inevitably, if we really want to be the team we need to be, that we need to be, we want to be, you've got to win back-to-back games. And you’ve got to do it more than once a year," said Campbell. "Every winning team I've been a part of, you start stacking wins and even after a loss, you'll stack a couple more.

"So, we've got to find that again, see if we can get these back-to-back wins. We're capable. We’ve just got to play 60 minutes of football, and we've got to play better than we did at Arizona. That's the truth, versus these guys. We're going to have to play a lot better and we can and we should.”

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