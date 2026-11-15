The Detroit Lions entered their Week 10 contest as a slight favorite against the defending AFC champion New England Patriots.

Detroit's defense was seeking to continue its solid play, as the unit has turned around its fortunes over the course of the past four games.

The defensive roster has aimed to be part of the reason the team continues to stack wins this season.

“That's good. I'm going to make sure I tell Tyleik (Williams) I appreciate him listening in meetings because that's something we actually that I've been saying from Week 1, just a trend here. And I'm not ignorant to it, I'm not arrogant," said defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. "We have a high prolific offense here. Been afforded that for years now, top five offense. And that's what the talks are, that's what it's about. So just tell those guys, let's make sure that we're the reason why we are doing things, why we are moving forward as a team and an organization and not.

"So, that's been a theme since training camp and guys have taken heed to it. Tyleik is a big reason why we are doing things right right now. He doesn't show up glaringly on the stat sheet like Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson do, but his impact to our defense and to the team's success is tremendous.”

Detroit was able to advance its record to 7-2 after 60 minutes of action, but the key story will be the injury suffered to one of Sheppard's best defensive linemen.

Here are the key takeaways from the Lions' 35-10 victory.

Aidan Hutchinson injured early celebrating sack

After winning the opening coin toss, the Lions elected to defer.

New England was able to march 60 yards on 11-plays during their opening offensive possession. Mike Vrabel's squad had to settle for a 33-yard field-goal after Aidan Hutchinson sacked Drake Maye.

Unfortunately, the former first-round celebrated by jumping in the air and immediately went down, clutching his right leg. He was evaluated in the medical tent immediately after the Patriots took an early 3-0 lead.

Maye also left the game after the first possession with an ankle injury. He was officially ruled out, just before the start of the fourth quarter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown thrills home crowd

Amon-Ra St. Brown welcomed the return to Germany more than most, as he spent summers traveling abroad with his family.

Prior to the game, his father expressed he wanted his son to score three touchdowns this week, as St. Brown had not recorded a receiving touchdown since Week 3 against the New York Jets.

The former fourth-round pick was expected to have a big game and immediately found the end zone.

On Detroit's opening offensive possession, Goff found the sixth-year wideout on a 56-yard touchdown reception.

He later secured a 28-yard touchdown grab with the help of teammates to eventually find his way over the goal line.

After the Lions extended their lead to 28-3 in the third-quarter, the team executed a human centipede touchdown celebration.

Offense rebounds from mistake

Detroit was able to firmly grab hold of momentum in Sunday's game with back-to-back scoring drives, as they followed St. Brown's touchdown with a 97-yard march that ended with a connection from Goff to Isaac TeSlaa.

After stopping the Patriots yet again, the Lions looked to be moving but Goff threw an ill-fated pass in the direction of St. Brown that was picked off by Christian Gonzalez. However, the defense was able to get a three-and-out.

On the ensuing drive, the Lions turned it over to Jahmyr Gibbs. The Alabama product touched the ball on six of the team's seven plays, including a 50-yard reception and a five-yard touchdown to put the Lions up 21-3.

In the first half, Gibbs notched 17 total touches with 171 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, with the 171 scrimmage yards being the most in a first half of an international game in NFL history.

Lions miss opportunity to end half

After allowing the field goal on the opening drive, the Lions' defense swarmed the Patriots. With Maye ruled out, Detroit tormented Tommy DeVito for the remainder of the first half. Devito was sacked twice, once by Derrick Moore and once by Alim McNeill.

With less than a minute to go in the first half, the Patriots looked to be driving. However, Devito was picked off by Roger McCreary who returned the ball 22 yards to New England's 42-yard line. It was McCreary's first interception as a Lion.

Detroit drove deep into New England territory with a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. However, disaster struck as a second-down pass to Sam LaPorta was broken up, then Patriots safety Kevin Byard III stepped in front of a pass intended for Jameson Williams to deny the Lions points with an interception.

Lions offensive line is athletic, assisted Gibbs to have stellar performance

Detroit's offense was dominant all afternoon. A Gibbs touchdown run of 28-yards early in the fourth quarter, that extended the lead to 35-10, highlighted just how dominant the run game can be.

Left tacke Penei Sewell pulled to the right quickly and blocked a Patriots defender, clearing the way for the speedy running back to find his way into the end zone for the second time in the game.

Gibbs is the first NFL player to produce 150 or more rushing yards, two or more rushing touchdowns and 95 or more receiving yards in a game since Priest Holmes accomplished that feat back in 2002.



He's only the fifth player in league history to do so.