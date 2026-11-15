Expert Predictions For Detroit Lions Matchup With New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions will seek their fifth consecutive victory when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday morning in Munich, Germany.

The Patriots, sitting at 5-4 and in second place in the AFC East, are coming off a 45-27 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, Detroit prevailed against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, 19-9.

Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 10 matchup with New England.

The Detroit Lions come into Sunday's early morning showdown winners of four games in a row with the chance to win over an international crowd. After enjoying the festivities in Munich, the Lions are taking on a Patriots team that has been up-and-down but has all the talent to make another postseason run.

The key for Detroit will be more consistency defensively. They've been solid in recent weeks since the Week 6 bye, and they face another mistake prone quarterback in Drake Maye. I think the Lions could position themselves to generate multiple takeaways, which would make life much easier for their own offense. Detroit jumps out to a big lead thanks to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Patriots aren't able to generate a rally soon enough leading to a big win.

Lions 30, Patriots 17

The Detroit Lions have a solid shot to capture their fifth consecutive win Sunday morning in Munich, Germany.

The New England Patriots’ offense, led by the interception-prone Drake Maye under center, has been far from a prolific unit so far this season. In fact, it's averaged a pedestrian 23.4 points per game through the season's first nine weeks.

Plus, New England could be down its top two backs in the Week 10 contest. TreVeyon Henderson has already been ruled out with an undisclosed neurological issue. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Additionally, on the opposite side of the ball, the Patriots will be without cornerback Carlton Davis for the international clash. Subsequently, Jared Goff has a chance to exploit New England's secondary, and I believe that Amon-Ra St. Brown, a citizen of both the United States and Germany, has a prime opportunity to deliver a memorable performance.

I believe that St. Brown will come through with multiple big-time catches and play an integral part in the Week 10 victory for Detroit.

Lions 27, Patriots 21

Amon-Ra St. Brown figures to be the star of the show when the Lions face the Patriots in Germany.

Detroit's offense has not been lighting up the scoreboard as of late, but the Patriots defense is coming off of a poor performance against the Packers. Christian Gonzalez was made to look quite pedestrian against both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

Drake Maye is a turnover machine, and if the Lions' defense can force a couple of ill-advised tosses, they could find themselves securing multiple interceptions this week.

The crowd should heavily favor the Lions this week, making the game feel like a home game.

Dan Campbell's squad gives the crowd plenty to cheer about this week.

Lions 24, Patriots 13

The Lions and Dolphins have traveled to Munich to partake in the International Series for the NFL. This is a return to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s home country in an obvious storyline matchup.

The Patriots have been a turnover machine in their first half of the season, as they have yet to play a clean game. The Lions have been able to drive down the field, but have been stuck settling for field goals in the red zone.

It likely will not be the cleanest game with two teams that have traveled across the globe, and it is hard to see either team living up to some preseason expectations. With obvious questions about the Patriots’ strength, considering their losses to fellow NFC North teams, I will side with the Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown adds a touchdown to unveil his unique plan and the Lions survive with a win, as Jahmyr Gibbs gets his season back on track with 125 yards from scrimmage.

Lions 21, Patriots 17