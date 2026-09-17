Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Buffalo Bills

The Detroit Lions will have to likely play a near mistake-free game in order to knock off the Buffalo Bills Thursday night.

On defense, Dan Campbell's squad will have to attempt to contain the Bills’ dynamic offensive attack led by four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller Josh Allen.

And on offense, the Lions will try to replicate their production from a week ago when they scored 31 points in a win against the Saints.

In order to do so, though, Detroit will have to make a concerted effort to maintain a clean pocket for veteran quarterback Jared Goff. Goff was sacked just once in Week 1, a more-than-commendable season-opening performance for Detroit's offensive line.

Unfortunately, for the Lions, though, the team has already suffered two injuries on the line: to starters Christian Mahogany (left guard) and Blake Miller (right tackle). Mahogany will be sitting out the Thursday night contest with a hip injury, while Miller will miss the game with a knee ailment.

Ben Bartch is expected to start in place of Mahogany, while Larry Borom is expected to replace Miller in the starting lineup.

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Borom, for one, has a big assignment ahead of himself, being tasked with trying to contain Bills EDGE rusher Greg Rousseau.

The veteran pass-rusher played a major role in the Bills’ victory over the Texans in Week 1. The 26-year-old finished the season-opening affair with four tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits. Plus, he recorded the game-sealing strip-sack fumble of Houston QB C.J. Stroud late in the fourth quarter. And for his efforts, he earned an 84.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the 11th-best overall mark among 105 qualified EDGEs.

Rousseau has a proven track record of getting after the quarterback, too. He recorded eight sacks and seven sacks in 2024 and 2025, respectively, plus he amassed PFF pash-rush grades of 81.9 and 77.2 in those two seasons.

He's become one of the game's very best EDGE defenders, and I fully expect him to be a handful for Borom and Detroit's offensive line.

At this present juncture, I'm willing to predict that Rousseau ends up with a couple of QB hits and a sack in the Week 2 tilt.

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