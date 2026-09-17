Detroit Lions Week 2 Inactives List Against Buffalo Bills Revealed

The Detroit Lions have revealed their official list of players who are inactive against the Buffalo Bills.

Offensive linemen Blake Miller and Christian Mahogany were previously ruled out. Others not suiting up include cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw and Keith Abney II, EDGE Ahmed Hassanein, linebacker Jimmy Rolder and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions called up offensive linemen Devin Cochran and Seth McLaughlin from the practice squad and signed defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike to the active roster. As a result, the Lions were required to list seven players as inactive.

With new players suiting up along the offensive line, an emphasis continues to be placed on run blocking, opening lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs and keeping Jared Goff upright.

Unfortunately last week, the veteran signal caller took too many hits. Running back Sione Vaki is a player that has not had much playing experience in the regular season, and his blocking woes almost resulted in the Saints returning a fumble for a touchdown.

Officials ruled that Jared Goff was in the process of making a forward pass, taking points off the board

Dan Campbell highlighted earlier this week that the third-year running back has areas of his game he must clean up this week.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Dan Campbell Says RB Jahmyr Gibbs 'Is The Drug You Need a Little Bit More Of'

“Yeah, he was inconsistent. There were a couple of things in there that he's got to be better at. And I know the one that everybody's talking about," said Campbell. "Can't do that, he knows that, and we’ve got to get him cleaned up. And so, it was inconsistent, but he did have some reps in there that were good. He had a couple of carries I thought were pretty good and he got a ball on a checkdown that wasn't bad.

"And so, we’ve just got to tighten this stuff up with him a little bit because we're going to need to be able to use him. I mean, that's the bottom line. He and (Lions running back Jacob) Saylors," Campbell added. "But, to your point, this is the most he's gotten offensively and he's got to bank those reps and get better from them.”

Lions' Week 2 Inactives List

CB Keith Abney II

EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

OL Christian Mahogany

OL Blake Miller

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mekhi Wingo

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