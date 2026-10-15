Lions 2026 First Quarter Risers and Fallers

Through five games, the Detroit Lions have managed to secure a winning record.

Though they've had bumps along the way, the Lions are 3-2 with a chance to make a statement within the division with two NFC North opponents awaiting them out of the bye week.

While they've had some success to start the year, upcoming games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at home should be telling about where this team ultimately stands.

Here are risers and fallers for the Lions through the first quarter of the 2026 NFL season.

Risers

DE D.J. Wonnum

The Lions were hoping they could find an ideal running mate for star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in Wonnum after signing him to a one-year contract. Through five games, he's out-performed those expectations and is looking at a possible career year.

He currently leads the team with five sacks, and has three straight games with at least one. His career-high in a season is eight, and working opposite of Hutchinson has proven to be ideal for him. Not known for being an overly dominant pass-rusher, Wonnum is currently wreaking havoc.

Wonnum has a pass-rush win rate of 11.6 percent, which ranks behind only Hutchinson and Alim McNeill amongst Lions. He has also held his own against the run, and is looking like one of the team's better offseason signings.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs was entrusted with being the team's bell-cow back after they traded David Montgomery, and to this point he's lived up to the hype and then some. He ranks fourth in the league in rushing and is on pace for a career-high in receptions as well.

While there are rightfully some concerns about the level of usage that Gibbs has had to endure up to this point, he's certainly one of the league's most dynamic talents. He's quelled any concerns about the workload he's dealt with, and as a result there are high expectations for him moving forward.

OL Christian Mahogany

The Lions were open about the fact that Mahogany would have to earn his starting job back heading into the season. In fact, they brought in veteran Ben Bartch and had plans of recently acquired Juice Scruggs also competing for the job.

However, due to injuries, the competition never materialized quite the way the team envisioned. That hasn't been to the detriment of the franchise, though, as the Lions have stuck with Mahogany and he has played at a high level through his first four starts.

The Boston College product missed the team's Week 2 loss to Buffalo, but has been one of the top-performing players. He's helped stabilize the interior amidst some offseason changes, and is currently the team's third-highest Pro Football Focus graded player with an 86.4 overall offensive grade.

While there were some concerns about Mahogany, he has ultimately found a way to cement himself as a starter moving forward and has taken his performance up a notch.

Fallers

CB D.J. Reed

The Lions have needed Reed to be a shutdown corner, and he simply hasn't delivered at that level since signing a three-year deal prior to last season. While he's had some good moments, he's also been a big part of the team's struggles in the secondary.

Up to this point in the season, Reed has allowed an opposing passer rating of 124.2 and has drawn four penalty flags. He's been solid in run defense with a miniscule missed tackle rate of 7.5 percent, but has been beat for two touchdowns and allowed 17 completions on 27 targets.

It will be interesting to see whether the Lions elect to add cornerback help before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Reed will need to continue improving to help the defense bounce back from its early season struggles.

DE Derrick Moore

It has been a quiet start to the season for Detroit's second-round pick. Moore got a spike in snaps with a career-high 20 snaps against Arizona last week, but had played just 17 combined the previous two.

He has four total pressures in his pass-rush opportunities, and the emergence from Wonnum has further cut into his chances. Moving forward, he may not get as many opportunities given the state of Detroit's EDGE rotation unless he's more productive.

RB Isiah Pacheco

Expected to be the team's backup behind Gibbs, Pacheco has yet to appear in a game. He suffered a pair of injuries in training camp, and after undergoing a procedure he's expected to be out until December.

For a running back who already had an injury history entering the season, this isn't the most positive development. Pair that with the consistent improvement of Sione Vaki in the second running back role, and Pacheco may not get the opportunity to make a big impact after signing a one-year deal.