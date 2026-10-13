The NFL regular season is over a quarter of the way done.

With five weeks in the books, the Detroit Lions have accomplished a 3-2 record entering their bye week. While there have been some struggles on defense, there have also been some encouraging moments that suggest signs of progress.

Ultimately, though the team has plenty of weapons on offense, it will likely be the performance of coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's defense that determines the team's ceiling. There are clear concerns, and using the bye week to find some answers will be pivotal for the team.

Here are grades for each defensive position group following the first five games of the 2026 season.

Defensive line: B

Getting some extra production in the pass-rush was a big point of emphasis across the fan base, as finding a reliable second option to work with Aidan Hutchinson is something fans have longed for. Ultimately, the Lions seem to have found that in veteran D.J. Wonnum.

Through five games, Wonnum leads the team with five sacks and is rapidly approaching his career high of eight in a season, which he has notched twice. He has sacked the opposing quarterback in each of the last two games, and has had two games with two sacks in that span.

Hutchinson, to his own credit, has been solid with four while Alim McNeill has posted three. Hutchinson is tied-for-first in pressures with 32, and has a league-best 91.1 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, McNeill leads all interior defensive linemen with 23 pressures. This gives Detroit two of the top-performing defensive linemen.

The Lions have also been encouraged with the performance of a pair of young players in Tyleik Williams and Skyler Gill-Howard. The two players have worked as a tandem, with Williams serving as the run-stuffer while Gill-Howard offers athleticism in pass-rush situations.

Gill-Howard ranks first amongst rookie interior defensive linemen with 13 pressures, and is 16th in the entire league in that metric after five games.

Detroit's defense currently leads the league in sacks, and while there have been struggles as a unit against the run, this performance in pass-rush has given them a big boost at times where they've needed it most.

Linebackers: C

Signed to a contract extension after an All-Pro season last year, Jack Campbell has had an up-and-down start to the season. He was tasked in stepping up both on the field and as a leader with the departure of Alex Anzalone, and to this point hasn't quite been able to reach that level.

That said, there have been some encouraging moments for him. He had the game-winning strip sack against the Jets late in the fourth-quarter, and has improved in recent weeks.

Derrick Barnes has also played a big role, and shined in the team's season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints. Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin White have split duties as the third linebacker, though White is expected to miss some time after suffering a forearm injury Sunday.

White's injury could open up more opportunities for Jimmy Rolder, who has shown some flashes in a small role. His biggest moment to this point has been a tackle for loss against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Trevor Nowaske has also flashed some ability, as his presence makes the unit faster. He has earned more opportunities, and is another candidate to fill the void left by White's injury.

Secondary: D

The group that has faced the most scrutiny to this point for Detroit has been their secondary, with many questioning Brad Holmes' lack of activity amidst the Terrion Arnold saga that ended with the former first-round pick being released.

At cornerback, the Lions have leaned on D.J. Reed as the top corner, but the veteran has yet to show that he can be a shutdown corner in their man-coverage oriented offense. He has allowed an opposing passer rating of 124.2, which is the worst amongst Detroit's cornerbacks.

Opposite him, Rock Ya-Sin began the year as the starter but has been replaced by Roger McCreary. While McCreary has taken his lumps, he recorded six passes defensed in the win over Arizona which suggests that he could be an answer.

The safety position has also taken some lumps, with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both sidelined. Avonte Maddox, who began the year as a starter next to Chuck Clark, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

That injury has forced Christian Izien into a bigger role, and the free agent acquisition has been serviceable. However, he did not log any defensive snaps Sunday as Keith Abney got a look at safety against Arizona, and that could be something the team explores as the season progresses.

Ultimately, the group is set to get a boost as soon as out of the bye with Brian Branch returning to practice next week. When he returns, he could be a much-needed spark for Sheppard's group.