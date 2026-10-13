Lions First Quarter Rookie Report: Early Evaluations on 2026 Draft Class

The first five weeks of the NFL season have offered the Detroit Lions a look at their crop of rookies.

It has been a bit of a mixed bag for Detroit's batch of newcomers, as they've had some who have already emerged into big roles while others are still finding their footing.

Here's a look at how each of the Lions' draft picks, as well as the undrafted free agent who made the active roster, have performed through the first five weeks of the NFL season.

OT Blake Miller

Miller has made four starts already at right tackle, with an injury keeping him out of the Week 2 matchup against Buffalo. It's not hard to see why the team went with him as the starter, as Larry Borom really struggled in his only start in Miller's absence.

In the run game, Miller has been very encouraging to start his career. He has routinely handled his assignments, and has been serviceable in the passing game as well. Miller ranks first among rookie offensive tackles with a pass-blocking grade of 79.3.

Miller does rank fourth in pressures allowed with nine, but has performed better in that category than Spencer Fano, who was drafted eight picks ahead of him in the top-10.

Overall, Miller still has some strides to make but has made an encouraging first impression in his debut season.

EDGE Derrick Moore

Moore had an encouraging debut in the preseason, recording a sack in his only appearance during the exhibition slate. However, it has been less than a smooth transition for the Michigan product in the regular season.

He has appeared in all five games, but just notched his first two tackles of the season on Sunday. Moore has notched four pressures but zero sacks up to this point, and has played double-digit snaps in just one of the last three games.

Part of Moore's smaller role has been the emergence of D.J. Wonnum, who currently leads the defense with five sacks. Moving forward, Moore will need to produce more or risk falling down the depth chart.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder was inactive each of Detroit's first two games and has played on defense in just one game up to this point. Detroit's defense is full of veteran linebackers, although they have just lost one as Devin White suffered a forearm injury that is expected to require surgery.

The Michigan product does have a tackle for loss to his name from the Carolina game, and could have a bigger role awaiting him because of White's injury.

CB Keith Abney II

Abney has logged defensive snaps in two games up to this point, those being the season-opener and the Week 5 win over Arizona. They have been two different roles, as he spent the opener logging snaps at nickel and played safety against the Cardinals.

In between those two games, he was inactive Week 2 and used exclusively on special teams in weeks 3 and 4. However, with some injuries in the secondary, the coaching staff elected to give him an opportunity at the safety position against Arizona and he delivered a solid showing.

He notched his first-career interception on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, and notched six tackles. It was encouraging, and he may be worthy of a longer look even with Brian Branch returning potentially after the bye.

WR Kendrick Law

Law suffered a season-ending torn ACL in offseason workouts and remains with the organization on injured reserve.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard has been one of the surprises of the draft class up to this point, as he's earned a legitimate role already. He flashed serious pass-rush ability throughout the preseason, and that momentum has carried over into the regular season.

Gill-Howard has played at least 24 snaps in every game, and has eight tackles and one sack to his name already. He ranks 16th amongst all interior defenders in pressures with 13, and that number is first amongst rookie interior defenders.

While it hasn't always been flashy, it appears as though Gill-Howard has already carved out a niche and has high expectations moving forward after a strong start.

EDGE Tyre West

West, the team's seventh-round pick, was waived on cut day but returned to Detroit on the team's practice squad. However, he was released from the practice squad on September 11 as the team brought back Levi Onwuzurike after cutting him from the active roster.

A month later, West remains a free agent.

EDGE Eric O'Neill

O'Neill has found a role on special teams for Detroit, as he has been active in every game. Though he has logged just eight total defensive snaps, he has seven total tackles across his various reps on special teams.

While he's buried on the defensive end depth chart at this point, O'Neill has become a staple on special teams coverage units and seems to be around the football every time it's kicked or punted.