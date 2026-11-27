The Detroit Lions drew the early Thanksgiving slot, matching up with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears. In front of a packed Ford Field, the Detroit Lions were unable to finish off their drives, with untimely taunting penalties and failures in execution dooming the team.

The Lions had a test for their defensive depth, with DJ Wonnum, Chuck Clark, and Skyler Gill-Howard all out of the lineup. The defense bent, broke, and gave up 39 points on the day.

Here is who won the day for Detroit and who did not shine on the standalone Thanksgiving game.

Winners

EDGE Derrick Moore

With DJ Wonnum and Aidan Hutchinson out, the Lions’ rookie second-round selection needed to step up. The Michigan product delivered, forcing a fumble and redzone turnover out of former college teammate Colston Loveland.

The next time the Bears got into Lions territory in the second quarter, Moore again delivered, sacking Caleb Williams for an eight yard loss and helping hold Chicago to a field goal.

Moore’s half was not done, as the defensive end was close to sacking Williams on first down, with Alim McNeill getting there first. Two plays later, Moore knocked the ball out of Williams’ hands, resulting in a scrum which later became a safety for an illegal batting penalty.

In the second half, Moore received much more attention, but piled in during a Malcolm Rodriguez sack to help force Williams to the ground.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs, despite a prolific start to his career, had yet to score a Thanksgiving touchdown. He changed that quickly on Thursday, rushing the ball in to make it 10-0 in the second quarter. That touchdown gave Gibbs his 52nd career rushing touchdown, which set an NFL record for the most before a player’s 25th birthday.

The back was dynamic, showcasing a quick juke that send an opponent sprawling to the sideline. His next offensive serries saw the Pro Bowler stiff arm two Bears to the ground for a first drive, surpassing 65 total yards after 20 minutes of game action.

Gibbs was sitting at 98 total yards by halftime, cruising by 100 yards during the first Lions drive of the third quarter. He capped off that drive with another touchdown run, although he did not re-create his “stuffing the turkey” celebration for the second score.

After breaking Barry Sanders’s record for the most touchdowns before age 25, Gibbs channeled his inner Sanders in the third quarter, turning a 5-yard loss into a 32-yard gain, pushing him close to 100 yards rushing on the day.

The Alabama product put an exclamation point on the game with a 70-yard rushing touchdown with 8:20 to play, flying over 200 total yards and having 171 yards rushing with half of a quarter to play. Gibbs surpassed 200 yards rushing with a burst in the fourth quarter.

DT Alim McNeill

McNeill was a force in the middle, getting a full sack in the first half as he and Derrick Moore closed in on Caleb Williams.

The defensive tackle is up to 7.5 sacks on the season, with his sack helping lead to Derrick Moore’s strip fumble and safety after the two-minute warning. McNeill was buzzing Williams all day, getting another pressure in the third quarter.

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary has had a resurgent year with the Lions. The former first-round pick continued a solid season with three pass breakups against the Bears. Two came on one drive, with a pass deflection before blitzing and deflecting another Williams pass.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was a driving force of the Lions offense. From the first pass of the game, St. Brown was the focus. He caught seven catches for 146 yards, and had drawn multiple defensive holding penalties to help aid the Lions offense as they marched down the field.

On the last gasp offensive play, St. Brown was entrusted with the first lateral. Ultimately, it was not enough, but the All Pro played at a high level.

Losers

C Juice Scruggs

Scruggs was part of a very solid Lions offensive line effort, but had a series to forget in the second quarter. After Gibbs stiff armed two defenders to the ground and turned a near-fumble into four yards, Scruggs had back-to-back false starts. Two plays later, the Lions were forced to punt.

In the lineman’s defense, it appeared that Bears lineman Jeffrey Simmons was simulating a cadence. The broadcast showed Jared Goff and Simmons each getting talked to following the ensuing punt.

On the next drive, Scruggs was pushed onto Jared Goff’s foot during a drop back, leading to a fumble that was barely recovered by the quarterback in time. He had his third false start of the game with 53 seconds to half, before holding the ball and forgetting the cadence.

In one half of football, Scruggs was responsible for four whistles and 20 yards of penalties.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

It was a day that the longtime Lion would want to forget against Chicago. Rodriguez was exploited as the weak point of Klevin Sheppard’s defense. The linebacker was consistently targeted in coverage. On the first Bears scoring drive, Rodriguez was too late and too slow to fill a hole, with Kerby Joseph needing a touchdown saving tackle.

On a third down in the Bears first touchdown drive, Rodriguez missed his man in coverage, and then also missed a tackle on D’Andre Swift later on the drive that gave the Bears another 15 yards after catch.

Rodriguez would go down injured early in the second half, but returned to the game. He was shaken off by Caleb Williams on third down, with the quarterback setting up a fourth down conversion as the Lions clung to a five point lead. He got his revenge on the next third down, however, recording a sack.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

When the Lions had finally had gotten second half separation from the Bears, Chicago had a three-play touchdown drive. It was capped off with Rock Ya-Sin being blown past in coverage for the second straight week. The former second-round pick had a cushion to Rome Odunze, but bit in coverage.

With nine seconds to play, Ya-Sin lined up against Odunze, and again the wide receiver bested the corner. The game-winning touchdown came against the Temple product, costing the Lions a spot at the NFC North lead.

IOL Christian Mahogany

It was a strong day for the Detroit offensive line, but the lineman was whistled for a taunting penalty following a touchdown run. That pushed a 33-yard Jake Bates extra point attempt into a 48-yarder, and Bates hooked it.

As a result, the Lions went for a first down on fourth-and-medium at midfield instead of going for the field goal, as a six-point lead did nothing. The Bears were able to capitalize with a game-winning touchdown, instead of a game-tying one, with three seconds to play.

EDGE Anthony Lucas

The USC product was called up for his second career NFL game, and he had a very productive day. However, a taunting penalty on a failed fourth down conversion by Chicago was part of the series that led to the Lions coming up short.

Lucas and Rodriguez had chased to quarterback out of bounds, with Lucas getting in Williams’s face afterwards in front of the referees. That sent the Lions offense back, and ultimately the drive stalled on a failed fourth down conversion after going 40 yards down field.