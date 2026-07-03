Lions 2026 Roster Bubble: Wide Receivers

Heading into the 2026 season, the Lions are equipped with a relatively deep wide receivers room, headlined by two-time All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The sixth-year pro has recorded three straight campaigns with at least 115 catches, 1,260-plus yards and at least 10 touchdowns.

St. Brown is not the only 1,000-yard receiver that Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff has at his disposal, either.

He also possesses fifth-year wideout Jameson Willliams, a prolific No. 2 WR who amassed 65 catches, 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. He’s a difference-making vertical threat with elite speed and a terror for opposing defenses. And he and St. Brown have formed one of the game's very best receiving tandems.

Second-year pro Isaac TeSlaa also figures to factor prominently into the team’s passing game in 2026.

TeSlaa was a go-to red-zone target for Goff a season ago, finishing with six touchdown catches. He also recorded 16 catches for 239 yards in his debut NFL season.

The Hudsonville, Mich., native is expected to play an even bigger role in Dan Campbell’s offense this upcoming season. In fact, he’s expected to absorb Kalif Raymond’s role as the No. 3 WR in Detroit’s receivers room.

Raymond, who spent five seasons with the Lions, signed with the rival Chicago Bears this offseason.

Offseason acquisition Greg Dortch, a capable slot receiver and special teams ace with both punt and kick return experience, also will play a role in Detroit’s passing attack in 2026. Dortch, who spent the last five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, is coming off a 29-catch, 206-yard campaign in the desert.

Roster bubble

Second-year pro Dominic Lovett has the inside track for the final spot in the Lions’ receivers room headed into training camp.

Lovett, a seventh-round pick (No. 244 overall) in 2025, appeared in 12 games as a rookie.

However, his offensive contributions were limited, as he logged just 14 total offensive snaps and failed to record a single catch. With that said, he did amass 50 special teams snaps, highlighted by a 22-yard kick return in Detroit’s Week 6 loss to Kansas City.

He’ll face stiff competition in camp this summer from the likes of Lions fan favorite Tom Kennedy and former Miami Dolphins wideout Cedrick Wilson.

Signed by Detroit in late May, Wilson, most recently a member of the Dolphins, has compiled 126 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns in 93 regular season games.

Wilson's most productive campaign came in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns.

Lovett would presently be facing an even greater risk of being on the chopping block if rookie Kendrick Law was healthy.

Law, the Lions’ fifth-round pick this past April, not only is a capable pass-catcher with immense yard-after-the-catch ability but also brings a solid degree of special teams value as a kick returner.

However, the Kentucky product suffered a torn ACL in June, and subsequently was placed on injured reserve and will miss the entirety of his rookie season.

Detroit will also bring fellow receivers Malik Cunningham, Tarik Black, Tay Martin and Lucky Jackson to training camp. Each of the aforementioned wideouts should have a chance to make the Lions’ season-opening practice squad.