Lions Address If Defensive Line Will Need To Adapt Playing More Nickel

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has the ability to make slight adjustments to his defensive scheme, given the current talent on the roster.

In the past, the Lions were playing in a 4-3 base defense and were among the league leaders in playing three linebackers.

With the league adapting to defenses playing much more in a variety of nickel packages, Sheppard has admitted the team will incorporate more nickel in his scheme, especially after studying what led the Seattle Seahawks to be one of the top defenses in the NFL last season.

A film review of the Commanders game revealed the defense in a 4-3 hybrid designed to shut down the B-gap, forcing running backs to to make quick decisions and bounce outside, where Detroit's defensive backs and secondary have the opportunity to rally to the football.

Sheppard indicated he wants the defense to stop the run at an elite level this season, after far too many breakdowns in 2025.

With the team potentially playing more in nickel, defensive tackles being asked to take on different roles was addressed by Dan Campbell earlier this week.

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“Not necessarily, because we can package those guys. And it doesn't mean that an offense can't, 'Okay hey, that's a lighter group. We're going to run the ball.' Well yeah, somebody's going to run it. They should. We would do that to people too," said Campbell. "But, they're not going to make a living of that. And if they do those things, then something that might not suit you, you've got to be able to, you've got to hold your own. You've got to hold your own at times.”

As a follow-up, the sixth-year head coach was asked if the front office is targeting players along the defensive line who can shoot gaps better.

"No, no, no, we don't shoot gaps. Yeah, we don't shoot gaps here. Now, rush is different," Campbell explained. "You telling me it's second-and-long, we can pin our ears back and we can get some keys, yeah, rush. But we don't shoot gaps, man, we're not doing that.

"Now, by pressure, we move, but then we get back in the gaps, stuff like that," Campbell commented further. "Yeah, we're a different scheme than some of the stuff that other teams run, that's just us.”

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