Lions Address If Defensive Line Will Need To Adapt Playing More Nickel
In this story:
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has the ability to make slight adjustments to his defensive scheme, given the current talent on the roster.
In the past, the Lions were playing in a 4-3 base defense and were among the league leaders in playing three linebackers.
With the league adapting to defenses playing much more in a variety of nickel packages, Sheppard has admitted the team will incorporate more nickel in his scheme, especially after studying what led the Seattle Seahawks to be one of the top defenses in the NFL last season.
A film review of the Commanders game revealed the defense in a 4-3 hybrid designed to shut down the B-gap, forcing running backs to to make quick decisions and bounce outside, where Detroit's defensive backs and secondary have the opportunity to rally to the football.
Sheppard indicated he wants the defense to stop the run at an elite level this season, after far too many breakdowns in 2025.
With the team potentially playing more in nickel, defensive tackles being asked to take on different roles was addressed by Dan Campbell earlier this week.
Additional Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Three Players Worth Trading Instead of Cutting at Official Roster Deadline
“Not necessarily, because we can package those guys. And it doesn't mean that an offense can't, 'Okay hey, that's a lighter group. We're going to run the ball.' Well yeah, somebody's going to run it. They should. We would do that to people too," said Campbell. "But, they're not going to make a living of that. And if they do those things, then something that might not suit you, you've got to be able to, you've got to hold your own. You've got to hold your own at times.”
As a follow-up, the sixth-year head coach was asked if the front office is targeting players along the defensive line who can shoot gaps better.
"No, no, no, we don't shoot gaps. Yeah, we don't shoot gaps here. Now, rush is different," Campbell explained. "You telling me it's second-and-long, we can pin our ears back and we can get some keys, yeah, rush. But we don't shoot gaps, man, we're not doing that.
"Now, by pressure, we move, but then we get back in the gaps, stuff like that," Campbell commented further. "Yeah, we're a different scheme than some of the stuff that other teams run, that's just us.”
For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!