Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson: No. 2 Player is Defensive X-Factor

The Detroit Lions are counting on another big year from Aidan Hutchinson.

As the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has become a force in Detroit's defense over his first four seasons. His ascent culminated last year with a career-best 14.5 sacks and Second Team All-Pro honors.

Now fully established as one of the best EDGE rushers in the entire league, Hutchinson is facing high expectations ahead of his fifth season. He'll be counted on to be a dominant force for the defense, as his ability to crush the pocket for opposing quarterbacks is one of the most important parts of the defensive scheme.

Because of his ability to get to the quarterback and derail opposing drives, Hutchinson comes in as the team's No. 2 most important player for the 2026 season.

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Why Hutchinson is so important

The ability to get to the quarterback is a skill coveted across the league at this stage, and the Lions have a player in Hutchinson who is elite at it. A homegrown talent who played at Michigan, Hutchinson has the local appeal and the ability to be a game-wrecker for the Lions' defense.

Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard employs plenty of man-to-man coverage in his scheme, which in turn puts pressure on the defensive line to generate pressure on the quarterback and limit his time to throw. Having a player like Hutchinson who can win quickly off the line is paramount to this success.

Having signed a four-year contract extension last season, Hutchinson is a centerpiece of the team's future, and he'll be expected to produce at a high level for the foreseeable future.

Hutchinson's strengths and weaknesses

Hutchinson is an imposing figure, and he has a diverse array of moves that help him to get to the quarterback. Atop his list of skills is his ability to bend around the edge and stay on his rush path.

He's shown plenty of growth throughout his career, as he dealt with some lulls in production throughout the start of his career. He managed to notch 20 total sacks in his first two seasons, but was prone to going long stretches without taking down an opposing quarterback.

Those issues seem to be a thing of the past, though, as he has been elite over the past two seasons. Prior to suffering a season-ending injury in 2024, he was playing at a Defensive Player of the Year pace. In 2025, he finished fourth in the league in Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade and tied-for-second in pressures.

What happens if Hutchinson gets hurt?

The Lions had to deal with this unfortunate reality in 2024, as Hutchinson suffered a severe leg injury that ended his season after five games. They struggled mightily without him, as no other options on the roster could perform at his level.

If Hutchinson were to go down in 2026, the Lions do have some reinforcements that they've added this offseason. They signed veterans D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner to one-year contracts, and drafted another former Wolverine in Derrick Moore.

Wonnum is expected to be the first option opposite of Hutchinson in Detroit's base defense. If Hutchinson were to miss time, perhaps that would mean a bigger role for Moore. Turner and Ahmed Hassanein are both interesting depth options who could fight for snaps if they remain healthy during training camp.

Why we ranked Hutchinson here

With the overall value of having an elite pass-rusher being what it is in today's NFL, Hutchinson will be a massive part of the team's defense. He holds a lot of weight in the team's defense with how much man-to-man they play, as him getting into the backfield quickly can lead to a lot of success.

His status as a long-term member of the core is also a huge part of his value, as he's one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league and there is a certain pressure that comes with that to produce. If Hutchinson can play at a high level, he's going to be one of the most important defensive players in the entire league.