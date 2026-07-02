NFL Analyst Dislikes Detroit Lions Extending LB Jack Campbell

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is now poised to become the true leader of Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

After signing a lucrative contract extension, the former first-round pick will lead a linebackers unit that will be without veteran Alex Anzalone for the first time in Dan Campbell's regime.

While the majority of supporters and pundits applauded Detroit for keeping the 25-year-old in the fold for the next several seasons, one NFL analyst expressed it was the decision he disliked the most.

According to ESPN NFL analyst, Seth Walder, who graded the offseason of each NFL team, "The Lions also locked up Campbell to a four-year, $81 million extension, securing the linebacker for years to come. That strikes me as a little rich for Campbell, but not wildly out of line."

Overall Detroit's offseason earned a "B" grade.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker secured a lucrative four-year, $81 million extension that will keep him in Detroit through the 2030 season.

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In 2025, Campbell was named a first-team All-Pro. In his third season, he secured five sacks, four passes defensed, 176 total tackles (team high) and nine tackles for loss.

Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez are expected to be the Lions' starting linebackers this season.

“I’m putting my eggs in the basket of Jack Campbell in the linebacker room,” Campbell told reporters at the annual NFL league meeting back in March. “Like, it’s time.”

Walder highlighted the team making the decision to add Drew Petzing to the coaching staff as a positive sign for Campbell, who is entering his sixth season at the helm. Unfortunately, John Morton was not able to last more than one season, struggling to keep the offense performing consistently.

"Perhaps Detroit's best move of the offseason was dealing Montgomery for a fourth-round pick, seventh-round pick and OL Juice Scruggs," writes Walker. "Any time a team can get that type of draft capital for a 29-year-old backup running back, it has to jump at the chance. The Lions were right to do so even though Isiah Pacheco, who they signed in free agency, will likely be a downgrade."

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