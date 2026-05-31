Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Praises One of Top NFL Receiver Rooms

On Friday, the Detroit Lions had their third organized team activities (OTAs) practice of the year, and the first open to the media.

With veterans and rookies alike competing for the first time since the season wrapped up in January, there was plenty to take away from the day.

One of the headlines belonged to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The perennial Pro Bowl receiver for Motown was plenty popular with the media after the practice.

St. Brown had a bold statement, calling the Lions receivers room one of the best in the league.

The internal competition in the room is fierce. St. Brown and fellow 1,000-yard receiver Jameson Williams are bonafide starters, but then second-year pro Isaac TeSlaa will face resistance from speedy slot threat Greg Dortch, the newly-signed Cedric Wilson, and fifth-round selection Kendrick Law, among others, for playing time in 2026.

St. Brown also took time to dive into his own mentality regarding the internal competition.

His attitude has helped carry the receiver to the heights he has reached so far, in spite of the amount of awards and laurels he could rest on.

“Internal competition is great. I feel like our receiver room is, I might be biased, but we have one of the best in the league,” St. Brown expressed. “How much competition is there going to be in the receiver room? It’s going to be tough, but you always want to bring guys in. Like for me, I want to have that mentality that my job is always on the line. No matter how many Pro Bowls I have, All-Pros, whatever it may be. There’s always another guy looking to replace me, the team is always looking to replace me, so I have that mindset going into the year.

“Dan (Campbell) is creating competition all around, it’s great for the team. Especially when you’re going against each other each and every day. You need guys being able to compete with others, on the other side of the ball or even in your room is great. I think it’s going to be great for us going into training camp and into the season.”

Part of the reason St. Brown is so optimistic with the room and the competition is his own health.

Last season, St. Brown missed OTAs after a knee surgery, and he elaborated upon how it felt to be back at the Allen Park practice facility in May.

With his offseason and ability to practice, he feels more on track, and that is dangerous to the Lions’ opponents this fall.

“I feel a lot better,” St. Brown said regarding his health. “Obviously, last year, I wasn’t practicing during OTAs because I had surgery on my knee. Just being able to get back in the offseason, train back home, get back to what I always do in the offseason. To be back here during OTAs, it feels great.”

The wait for OTAs was longer for the Lions this year after their season wrapped up without playoffs, and St. Brown was quick to point out that it was not what the team, or anyone, expected. That said, it is behind him, and the goal is getting back to what the team and its standard was.

“I think, not just me, everyone’s excited,” St. Brown said. “Everyone is motivated. Just excited to be back out here on the grass. I mean, last year is behind us now. I think we’re all, you know, happy for that, because last year was not the year any of us wanted or expected going into that year. Going into this year, I feel we’re doing everything we can to kind of get back to what we are and what we were. Everyone’s just excited and motivated.”

Drew Petzing’s Offense Going Well So Far

For the second straight offseason, St. Brown and the Lions have to learn a new offense, with Drew Petzing taking the helm after a year that fell short of expectations with John Morton calling the shots for part of the season.

St. Brown has been pleased with the newest Lions coordinator’s offense, but was quick to put out a disclaimer regarding how short of time the team has had to learn and install the offense.

“I think it’s been great. Meetings have been great, out here at practice has been amazing, it’s still early, it’s only been three practices,” the All-Pro receiver said. “Just from being able to sit in meeting rooms, being out there with him, talking with him, I think it’s going to be great for us. Like I said, it’s still early, but I think it is going to be great.”