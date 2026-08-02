What We Are Learning From Day 4 of 2026 Detroit Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions welcomed season ticket holders to their practice facility for the first open training camp practice of the new season.

Fans were treated to watching many of their favorite players in action for the first time this year, along with getting a first look at some new faces that joined the fold in the offseason.

Here are news and notes from the Lions' fourth training camp practice of the 2026 season.

Attendance report

The Lions welcomed back defensive back Christian Izien, who made his first appearance of training camp after beginning on the Non Football Illness list. Also, the Lions got a positive development with the fact that Alim McNeill was practicing after being evaluated for a neck injury Friday.

Detroit was without Payton Turner (back) and Jimmy Rolder (leg). Kerby Joseph was continuing his work on the side, according to those in attendance.

Additionally, running back Jahmyr Gibbs was in attendance for what is believed to be the first time in training camp. He was not participating, but rather watching practice alongside the coaching staff as he awaits a new contract and deals with what is expected to be a minor back injury.

A pair of players, defensive end Derrick Moore (groin) and tight end Miles Kitselman (leg) left practice early and were evaluated for injuries.

One-on-one work

The Lions got the ball rolling with some one-on-one work Sunday. The result was a competitive session of reps, notably between the wide receivers and cornerbacks.

D.J. Reed had nice coverage on Amon-Ra St. Brown, though St. Brown would haul in the deep ball. Jameson Williams continued his strong start to camp by besting both Reed and Ennis Rakestraw on slant routes.

Isaac TeSlaa, meanwhile, had a bit of a tougher time. Reports indicate that he struggled to get open against Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary.

Other standouts in one-on-ones included Thomas Harper, who reportedly didn't allow a completion, and UFL signing Tay Martin.

Up and down day for offense

There were plenty of highlights for the offense on Sunday, but also some bumps in the road. Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa caught a touchdown pass from Jared Goff, while third-string quarterback Luke Altmyer also fired scores to Jackson Meeks and Anthony Firkser in red-zone drills.

However, drops were also reportedly an unfortunate theme of the day. Jameson Williams had a drop that deflected into the hands of D.J. Reed for an interception, while TeSlaa dropped what would've been a touchdown. Backup running back Sione Vaki also had a pass that fell through his hands.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had some hiccups during his reps. He had some overthrows during individual drills, and took what would've been a sack from Levi Onwuzurike during team reps.

Versatile OL generating intrigue

One player to keep an eye on throughout camp is 2025 Day 3 pick Miles Frazier. The LSU product demonstrated versatility during his time in college, and has been getting some reps at tackle after being predominately a guard in his rookie season.

The Lions have an ongoing competition for their starting right tackle spot between Blake Miller and Larry Borom. One of the players expected to compete for a depth spot was Giovanni Manu, but Manu is sidleined until further notice with an injury.

As a result, there is a pathway for Frazier to potentially offer the Lions some depth at the tackle position. Indications are that he has been getting some work at this position, and his versatility will be an asset to Detroit's offensive line rotation.

Position battle updates

With Miller and Borom continuing their battle for the right tackle spot, there was more to be learned from each's reps. Aidan Hutchinson continues to wreak havoc on both of the competitors, and forced a checkdown from Goff in team drills by beating Borom.

The day was headlined by Borom getting the majority of the first team work in red-zone drills, and Juice Scruggs handled the first team left guard reps.

Detroit's linebacker room is also the subject of plenty of intrigue after the team added Devin White to the mix on Saturday. This group had several solid plays, with reporters spotlighting the performances of Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes for their work in red zone drills, both in coverage and against the run.

Quick hitters

1.) The Lions will begin padded practices on Monday, which will add a new layer of physicality and intensity to the team's daily operations.

2.) Veteran wideout Cedrick Wilson continues to have an impressive start. After making an impressive one-handed catch earlier in camp, Wilson added to his tally with another nice grab on Sunday.

3.) Ahmed Hassanein has continued to pop up as one of the emerging players in camp. Hassanein made a tackle for loss, then celebrated and showcased some of his trademark energy.

4.) Prior to the start of practice, kicker Jake Bates nailed a long field goal that drew a solid reaction from the crowd. However, reports indicates that he had multiple misses from inside 50 yards wide right during the session.