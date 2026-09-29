Lions Dan Campbell Addresses When Derrick Moore Will Play More

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Derrick Moore is currently lower on the depth chart than many would have expected early in his career.

Unfortunately, the 2026 second-round pick missed some practice time during training camp dealing with injury.

Through the first three weeks of his NFL career, he has yet to record a tackle or sack.

Detroit's defensive line has been revamped and veteran D.J. Wonnum just had his most productive game since joining the team in free agency.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for weekly radio interview, Dan Campbell was asked what the former Michigan Wolverines defensive end needed to showcase to be featured more.

"He's just he needs reps, you know. And he's going to continue to try to turn it on here," said Campbell. "I thought there were flickers there that were better than certainly Buffalo. But right now, we're going to use him as we see fit here and see if we can get him to grow a little bit. And once he starts taking the next step, he's going to get more. So, the ball's in his court. But, he's a young player, and every young player grows at a different rate. Some are going to hit it quick, some it takes half a season, some it takes a year. But, the kid is working at practice and I anticipate he's going to, he's going to find his way here pretty soon."

Extra eyes on defense

Last week, it was reported that the former NFL tight end was spending a little more time in defensive meetings.

Detroit's defense has had issues giving up too many explosive plays and giving up leads to start the 2026 season.

"Well, it’s an extra set of eyes, that's all," Campbell shared last week. "And it's an offensive perspective. And so, I try to split my time or split it three ways between all three units. And so yeah, I've gone in there more and then I catch up with the offense after the fact later on. So, it's just always good to move around as much as you can and be in those.

"It's good, man. Staff's doing a good job, they are," Campbell added. "And players work this week really in all three phases and every day it's about making the corrections and make sure they don't happen again and we're getting ready for this opponent.”

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