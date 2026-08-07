Lions Dave Fipp Expects UDFA to Have 'A Million Tackles' in Preseason

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp has his eyes on a linebacker.

When the team opens up preseason play a week from Thursday, players up and down the Lions' roster will have the opportunity to begin making their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

With a week of training camp in the books, Fipp has high expectations for one specific player in undrafted linebacker Erick Hunter.

An FCS product from Morgan State, Hunter has impressed the special teams coordinator in his early reps. The Lions have ratcheted up the competitive nature of their practices since the pads came on earlier this week, and Hunter is apparently up for the challenge.

Fipp explained during an interview with 97.1 The Ticket Thursday morning that an emphasis has been placed on putting players in competitive situations throughout practice, be it getting off blocks, holding blocks, or covering returns.

After a collegiate career where Hunter recorded 298 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over five seasons, he's looking to earn his way into a role when the Lions open the regular season. Based on his performance so far in camp, Fipp has high expectations for Hunter when the preseason begins.

“You just let them really decide who’s making the most plays. Those guys who stand out, like for us, Erick Hunter, linebacker," Fipp said. "I’d be shocked if this guy doesn’t have a million tackles in the preseason."

Fipp also mentioned one of the team's UFL signings, Tay Martin, as a special teams standout in these competitive situations. After a strong season in which he led the Colmbus Aviators with 42 receptions and 483 yards, Martin is proving some versatility with his work on special teams.

"He’s just been super competitive. Guy’s come out of nowhere for us. So we’ve got a handful of guys that are really shining in some of these drills," Fipp said. "It’s fun to watch, especially young guys you really don’t know a lot about.”

Fipp has been in charge of the Lions' special teams units since 2021, and the special teams coordinator has a huge role in final roster decisions. Unlike offense or defensive coordinators, Fipp has access to the entire roster to fill out his coverage and return units.

He noted the importance of players making strong statements in camp, as hard work can ultimately create tough decisions.

“I tell all these guys, the bottom line is if you’re trying to make the roster, don’t leave it in somebody else’s hands. You just make it clear and obvious," Fipp said. "Don’t let these guys get rid of you, because if they can then they probably will."

However, he has noticed a shift in the requirements of making an NFL roster. In the past, he's found players who are able to make rosters based on special teams merit alone. However, the difference in today's game is that injuries have created a need for these special teams specializers to be able to contribute on their respective sides of the ball as well.

“There’s offense and defense, but ultimately with all the injuries, guys end up playing everything," Fipp said. "Nowadays on a roster with the injuries and the way this game’s going, you’ve got to be able to do a lot, and the more you can do the better. We always used to go in there and say, ‘There’s a couple guys that are gonna make the roster on special teams.’ I say now that’s not the case. You’re not gonna be able to make it just on special teams. You’ve got to be able to play offense and special teams, or play defense on special teams.”

For Hunter, that means he'll need a strong showing on the defensive side of the ball in order to make a serious claim at being chosen at the end of the preseason. In Fipp's eyes, he's certainly capable of it.