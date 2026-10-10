Lions' Defense Faces One Less Cardinals Weapon: Will It Help?

The Detroit Lions will take on an Arizona Cardinals team Sunday that is set to make a big shake-up to their roster.

On Saturday, NFL reports surfaced that the Cardinals will make wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive for Sunday's game as they finalize a trade involving him. It is uncertain what team will be acquiring Harrison and the terms of the trade.

"The one certainty is that Marvin Harrison's time in Arizona is done. Arizona feels comfortable enough to know it can and will trade Harrison, which is why he will be inactive Sunday. But no Harrison trade will be completed until after Sunday's games are played.

One team that Schefter reported as being in on the trade talks to acquire Harrison is the Houston Texans.

This is big news for the Lions, as their opponent will be down one of their biggest offensive weapons. Harrison was the Cardinals' fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his career has not materialized the way it was expected to.

Detroit's defense has been one of the worst in the league up to this point, ranking near the bottom of the league in many categories. These include 31.8 points per game (31st), 423.8 yards allowed per game (32nd) and 304 passing yards per game (32nd).

The one certainty is that Marvin Harrison’s time in Arizona is done. Arizona feels comfortable enough to know it can and will trade Harrison, which is why he will be inactive Sunday. But no Harrison trade will be completed until after Sunday’s games are played. https://t.co/qEGc9qtht0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Without Harrison, the Cardinals will be down a weapon and it could be beneficial for the Lions. However, Harrison's usage hasn't lived up to his billing throughout the start of the season and as a result a trade could be beneficial for both parties.

Through four games this season, Harrison has recorded a total of five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown. In his career, the Ohio State product has notched 108 catches for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Trade talks had been surrounding Harrison in recent weeks, as he was asked by local reporters about the speculation involving whether or not he would be dealt before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

"Truthfully, I pay it no mind. I'm only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment." Harrison said, via ESPN. "So, whatever rumors you're talking about, I don't pay it no mind."

Arizona still has several options who could do damage against Detroit's struggling defense, including wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride. Wilson leads the team with 258 receiving yards, while McBride leads the Cardinals with 33 receptions.

Ultimately, Harrison's struggles over the past two years have led to his role diminishing within new head coach Mike LaFleur's offensive scheme. This, in turn, made the former top pick available and expendable via trade.

Harrison's absence from Sunday's game will certainly have an impact despite his smaller role. For starters, the Lions' defense has struggled against big, physical receivers as evidenced by their inability to contain Tetairoa McMillan last week in their loss to Carolina.

The Ohio State product has a similar profile and may have been a tough assignment for the likes of D.J. Reed, Roger McCreary and Ennis Rakestraw.

Along with Wilson and McBride, other receiving threats at Arizona's disposal include receivers Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks along with tight ends Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long.

The Cardinals also have Simi Fehoko, Devin Duvernay and Reggie Virgil on the roster at receiver, and could elevate rookie Harrison Wallace III from the practice squad to give them depth on short notice.