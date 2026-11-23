The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, 31-21, to move to 8-2 on the season with their sixth-straight win.

Below is a transcript of everything head coach Dan Campbell said after his team won during the postgame press conference.

Opening Statement:

“Alright. Really proud of the guys, man. Proud of the coaches, the players. That's two. That's two. We got one to go here. And then we'll catch our breath and then get ready for the rest of it. But that's a formidable opponent, man. That's competitive. That's one of the best defenses in the league right there. We knew they were able to possess the ball. (Buccaneers QB) Baker (Mayfield) playing, man, he's got enough juice to make some of these downfield throws to hurt you in the pass game. But I thought we played complementary football. I did, man. I loved the way we came out and I felt like, man, the ebbs and flows are feeling right, right now. We're finding strength, we're gaining strength, we're leaning on each other, and there's a lot of confidence right now in what we're able to do. So, I feel us getting better. And it's felt that way for about four weeks now, just continuing to climb. And it's the right time. So, took care of the football today. You always want to get some out on defense. We weren't able to do that, but we did get a punch-out. But just really proud of the guys. I thought they were locked in all week, no excuses, and they were ready to go today. And I know they'll be ready to go for this one coming up.”

On Jared Goff’s performance fueling the offense against a tough defense:

“We knew (Jared) Goff would come out and play well. Just knowing him in general, he's been playing at a high level, but he also, look, he gets irked too when he doesn't play a perfect game. And so, he was ready to go, and we told him that we're going to put the ball in your hands here early. And he and the skill players, let him get it to our skill and open it up a little bit and then we'd find the run game as we went. And that was a little bit of the plan here. But he just played at such a high level, man. I say this every week, but I mean, the amount of stuff we put in this week, just, the audibles, the kills, the looks, the pass game, the protections. I mean, it's enormous and he just handles it all with, I don't want to say ease, but it looks like ease. I mean, you wouldn't know any different. And then, just some of the throws he made, his movement in the pocket to escape, find throws, run. He's playing at such a high level. So, he was really our catalyst today. I thought the big boys, man, protected well overall. And I did think they came off the ball, man. I thought they played physical. That's a good unit. (Buccaneers Head Coach) Todd Bowles is outstanding coach. I got a lot of respect for Todd. And that unit, man, that's a tough out, man. It's a tough out, that defense. It's one of the best defenses in the league and it's the way they play and the scheme and all of it. So, it was a good job, but offense stepped up. We made our plays, but defense really set the tone. They took the ball first, got on the field, were able to get a stop there. And anyway, it was big. It was big.”

On the run game staying patient and ultimately gaining steam in the fourth quarter:

“Well, I think, look, those guys up front are just – Let me say this again. Man, we're growing up front. We're getting better. We're growing. Man, we are youthful, but that youth is growing up fast. Penei (Sewell) is our anchor. Juice (Scruggs) has played some football, but he's new to us at center, but he's getting better. And those other three, (Christian) Mahogany and (Tate) Ratledge and (Blake) Miller, they're gaining strength, man. They're getting better. And so that's crucial. And I just thought they came out ready to go today. And I think a lot of it is, as you're working through some of this, you're getting the looks, you're getting the feel, these are some of the things they're wanting to hang their hat on. This is the flavor of the day defensively. And then you start working a little bit. Find some creases for (Jahmyr) Gibbs, what's the best runs for him, create some space. What is he feeling good about. And the O-Line, what can we feel like we see the best overall? And then you just start hanging your hat on them a little bit.”

On the growth of the defense in the past five or so weeks:

“Yeah, huge. I mean, look, that's been the biggest growth for us has been defensively. Just the improvement that we've had in that group. And that's even after losing guys. We lose some critical players to us, but yet we're still gaining strength. And that's the sign of a championship team, man. And the right kind of coaches, right kind of players. Doesn't mean it's perfect, doesn't mean it's always going to be perfect, but man, we are competitive and we challenge on the perimeter. We can create pressure. We can stop the run. And the greatest strength right now is really us as a team is, it's us. It's everybody. It's the team. And defensively, the strength of our defense is the defense. It's all of them. We're playing together. We're using our help. The rush and coverage go hand-in-hand. So it's big, man. The defense is playing great. And when you're able to do that and continue to grow and continue to get better, then offensively we can kind of play any way we need to, depending on per the opponent, per what we think, the way we can move the ball or score. And so, we can kind of become a chameleon a little bit. That's a good thing. That's a good thing. It's been a minute since we've been able to do that.”

On the defensive line being motivated after losing Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson last week and opening and closing this game with a sack:

“Yeah. I mean, I think, like I say, our guys are competitive, man, and they don't want to be counted out. And nobody cares. There are no excuses. And the only way to gain respect is just go about your business, man, and make plays and play together and prove your worth, man. And that's the best way. The talk's not going to do it. Nothing else matters. So, I just thought our guys attacked it, man. That whole group I thought played together and really elevated each other. (Alim McNeill) Mac, I thought was disruptive in there. (DL) Tyleik (Williams), again, made a lot of plays. (Skyler Gill-Howard) Sky obviously (DJ) Wonnum, Derrick Moore, there was a lot of guys who contributed. Levi (Onwuzurike), (Tyler) Lacy. I mean, Lacy, the first play, play-action pass, man, that's a big play. He's disruptive, he's strong, he can push the pocket. So, it was good, man. They stepped up. And like I said, it's a versatile room. We've kind of got a lot of flavors in there, man, different types of players that can all affect the game in a positive nature for us.”

On Jared Goff’s running abilities and whether that is an underrated part of his game:

“Well, some of it I feel, like, is where he's – It's a little bit of his game that I feel like has even grown a little bit as he's gone. Just his composure and his ability to see the field, not get stressed. I'm looking downfield. It's not there. I feel this. Just his kind of pocket awareness, man, because he does. He's got pocket presence, pocket awareness. He can maneuver a little bit. And so, yeah, I think it's underrated. I mean, you have to be able to maneuver in there a little bit and keep your eyes down field. And then look, if it doesn't come, those don't always happen, the runs, but he made some plays today. He's certainly capable of that.”

On coming in knowing the opposing offense will run the ball heavily and preparing the team for a full 60 minutes of trench work:

“Well, honestly, this was easy. Turn on the tape. I mean, it really is. The tape speaks for itself. Go look at these guys. They had just gone down two scores against Chicago last week and they just started pounding it with (Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving) seven. Boom. They just started pounding. You go down two scores. There's no stress. They're going to hand it off one more time. And man, all of a sudden, 12, eight, 16, and they just started opening it up and then they get down there and bust it in. So don't think this team's going away. Our guys knew that. This team's not going to go away. They're going to keep leaning on you. I mean, you're going to have to go earn this win. So, our guys understood that across the board, man. Our O-Line and D-Line were going to have to win this in the trenches and it was not going to be easy. And I mentioned it before, it helps. We've got enough core here that has played these guys. We play them every year. I mean, we know what this is, man. This is a dog fight. So, it's nothing new, man.”

On whether he will get to enjoy this victory with the short week ahead:

“No, we won't. We're on the next one. Let's go.”

On if he’s looking forward to playing the Bears this upcoming Thursday on Thanksgiving:

“I'm just excited. This is the good stuff. This is the stuff that gives you the tinglies. Just man, big-time football, big-time opponents, man, teeing off, Thanksgiving. We're the first show. It's exciting, man. This is one of the reasons you do it and you love it, is for the competition of it and the greatness of all of it, man. So, we're looking forward to it.”