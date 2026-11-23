The Detroit Lions surely aren't the same team now as they were through the first quarter of the 2026 campaign.

Those Lions were atrocious defensively and couldn't stop a nosebleed if they tried. Detroit, in fact, had allowed at least 30 points in three of its first four games, resulting in a 2-2 record.

It was a highly disappointing start to the season, and it was largely due to the failures of the defense. Consequently, at the time, you had many people calling for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's job at the time. And I can't lie: I was one of the various scribes doing just that.

Boy, has Sheppard and the defense made me – and a countless number of fans and pundits – look foolish since.

Sheppard's unit has morphed into one of the best defenses in all of football. If you don't believe me, just check out the box scores of the Lions’ opponents over the last six games.

For starters, Detroit has not allowed an opponent to score more than 21 points in a single contest since its battle with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Additionally, from Weeks 7-10, Sheppard & Co. held each of its opponents to 17 points or less.

It's been a seismic turnaround from the much-maligned unit, and it certainly has sparked the Lions’ current six-game win streak.

“Look, that's been the biggest growth for us has been defensively,” Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said following the team's victory over Tampa Bay Sunday. “Just the improvement that we've had in that group. And that's even after losing guys. We lose some critical players to us, but yet we're still gaining strength. And that's the sign of a championship team, man.”

Sure, you can bring up that Campbell's squad hasn't played the most formidable offensive teams during this stretch (i.e. Minnesota without Kirk Cousins and New England without Drake Maye for most of the Week 10 tilt in Germany). However, should Detroit have to apologize for that? Absolutely not.

Remember, during this same stretch, the Lions have had to overcome adverse circumstance after adverse circumstance. Notably, they've lost multiple core members of their defense, including defensive captain and linebacker Jack Campbell to a gruesome neck injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

Plus, they continue to play without No. 1 cornerback D.J. Reed and won't have the services of star EDGE Aidan Hutchinson the remainder of the season. Hutchinson, the team's best pass-rusher, suffered a freak ACL injury while celebrating a sack of Maye in the first quarter a week ago.

Yet, Detroit has continued to rack up wins. And after its triumph over Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in Week 11, it finds itself in first place in the NFC North and in possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

So, you can knock the Lions all you want for playing a weaker schedule the last few weeks. But guess what, it doesn't matter one bit. And you can rest assured the criticism doesn't bother Dan Campbell one iota, either.

Detroit has no control over who it plays on a weekly basis. The only thing it does control is how it plays. And there's little question that the Lions have consistently played a winning brand of football ever since their Week 5 victory over the Cardinals.

Detroit is a much more well-rounded team now than it was through the first four weeks of the season. At that point, Campbell's squad struggled mightily to play complementary football throughout all four quarters of a game. That no longer is the case, and it's a credit to Campbell and the game-calling adjustments made by his coordinators, Drew Petzing and Sheppard.

The Lions unequivocally are a better team now than they were to start the season. And no, their “weaker schedule” of late does not take away from that reality.