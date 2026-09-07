Lions Explain How Backup Running Backs Can Be Used

The Detroit Lions are facing questions about their running back depth.

After trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in the offseason, the Lions entered the year with free agent signing Isiah Pacheco as the backup to standout Jahmyr Gibbs.

However, those plans took a hit when Pacheco suffered knee and back injuries in training camp, and he will begin the season on injured reserve. Currently, the Lions have just two options on roster behind Gibbs, Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors.

Neither option is particularly tested in terms of regular season experience, as Vaki has seven career rushing attempts in two seasons while Saylors has just two. However, Saylors had a solid preseason, and was expected to be the front-runner for the second spot on the depth chart.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell pushed back against that notion and suggested that both could see reps as the backup. He mentioned Vaki in particular, as Vaki had a solid training camp when available despite not appearing in the preseason due to injuries.

“To me, it’s by committee too. I see Vaki getting some reps too, now. I don’t see like Saylors is running back two. Saylors brings special teams value and there’s things that he’s been able to do," Campbell said. "We’ve seen more of him than Vaki in preseason games, but Vaki’s banked some pretty good reps in practice. We know Vaki’s a very valuable special teams player, but we feel like Vaki’s ready to take some of this on, too. As a runner and a pass protecter, and a receiver. We feel good with either one of those guys in there when Jah needs a breather.”

Do you think RB2 by committee is correct for Detroit Lions? pic.twitter.com/iLlaAlHA8O — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) September 7, 2026

Time will tell how long Pacheco is out, but at this juncture the Lions are exploring both Vaki and Saylors' viability for the role. Both have carved out significant roles on special teams, but will now have opportunities to show their mettle out of the backfield.

Vaki is a particularly interesting case, as he came to Detroit as a fourth-round pick after playing mostly safety in college at Utah. The Lions were intrigued with what they saw in Vaki's audition at running back for the Utes that was necessitated by injuries.

While he has been unable to show off his ability outside of preseason games for the most part in his first two seasons, with just seven regular season carries for 18 yards, he could get an extended chance to start the 2026 season.

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