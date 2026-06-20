Sione Vaki’s roster spot in Detroit could be in jeopardy ahead of training camp.

The third-year back failed to stand out in minicamp this week. Plus, he’s been unable to make much of an impact through his first two NFL seasons, with just seven carries for 18 yards in 27 games. He’s also logged just 27 total offensive snaps, including a lone snap on offense in 2025.

And that likely won’t change very much for Vaki if he makes the Lions’ roster in 2026.

He will still definitely be behind both Jahmyr Gibbs and offseason acquisition Isiah Pacheco on the team’s running backs depth chart. Plus, he’ll receive a heavy amount of competition from Jacob Saylors for the No. 3 running back job.

Vaki, however, carries a much higher degree of value on special teams. The Utah product has logged 497 special teams snaps since being drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Along with that, he’s returned four total kicks for 94 yards.

His special teams contributions might not be enough to earn him a spot on the Lions’ season-opening roster, though.

Detroit added veteran receiver Greg Dortch this offseason, a proven special teams performer who’s returned both punts and kicks each season since 2021. In fact, in 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals, he netted 185 yards on 16 punt returns and another 811 yards on 31 kick returns. Subsequently, he could very well bump Vaki from the active roster in the Motor City.

Additionally, he will face intense competition at kick returner from Saylors and Lions fan favorite Tom Kennedy. Saylors returned 33 kicks for 897 yards, while Kennedy returned 16 kicks for 447 yards in 2025.

Yet, it doesn’t mean Vaki can’t strengthen his case to claim a roster spot with a strong showing in training camp.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell remains a fan of the uber-athletic running back.

“He's another guy where, you just watch, pound for pound, he’s one of our best athletes. He’s strong, he’s quick. There’s things about him,” Campbell expressed. “But, the running back position is a little raw. He hasn’t played it all that much. Protection, that’s something he can do, what else can he do out of the backfield, if he proves that, then, yeah. We want to move the football and find a way to win. If he helps us do that, we’re going to find a way to put him on the field.”

Vaki will be entering the most critical training camp of his career this summer.

The onus most certainly will be on the young back to prove his worth all over again. And if he does, there will, at the very least, be a spot for him on the Lions’ practice squad to open the season.