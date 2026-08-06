Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Taylor Sign New Deals: Grading the NFL’s Latest RB Contracts

Jonathan Taylor is the latest running back to cash in .

Following up on Bijan Robinson’s massive contract extension he signed with the Falcons earlier this week, the Colts rusher has now inked his own updated pact. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Taylor and Indianapolis reached agreement on a two-year, $44 million extension. The deal is worth up to $47 million and includes $39 million in guarantees.

Taylor was selected by the Colts in the second round (pick No. 41) in the 2020 draft and has spent his entire career with Indy. Over the course of his first six seasons, the former Wisconsin Badger has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing four times, been elected to three Pro Bowls and, after a 2021 season that saw him lead the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns, was named a first-team All-Pro.

Now heading into his seventh NFL season, the 27-year-old will remain a focal point of the Indianapolis offense through at least the 2028 season. But was it worth it? Here’s a grade for Taylor’s two-year extension.

Colts, Taylor both make out with running back’s new contract

Jonathan Taylor got paid on Thursday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was only a matter of time before the two sides came to an agreement, as Taylor was headed into the final year of the extension he had signed off his rookie contract in 2024. Just the other day, the running back told reporters that he “hopefully” had a new deal coming.

Now he has one, and it’s a win for both sides.

Though it’s sometimes thought of as bad business to hand running backs the big money, given how pass-happy the league has become and how short the NFL shelf life is for running backs, Taylor has somewhat defied the odds. Despite missing a handful of games across the 2022, ’23 and ’24 seasons, he tallied back-to-back 1,400-plus-yard-rushing seasons and in ’25 led the league in carries (323) and rushing touchdowns (18).

On Indianapolis’s side, while they now have significant capital tied to their top three offensive players—quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce also both signed extensions this offseason—Taylor’s deal is relatively team-friendly. He’s only on their books for three more seasons and the $39 million in guarantees is a manageable figure for their salary cap while a well-deserved raise for one of the league’s top playmakers.

Grade: B+

Jahmyr Gibbs takes over as NFL’s highest-paid running back

Later on Thursday, another one of the league’s premier running backs got in on the action with a new contract extension. The Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs agreed to a new three-year, $65.5 million deal, with a chance to reach $75.75 million via incentives. The 24-year-old’s contract includes $51.1 million in guaranteed money and makes him the league’s highest-paid running back, with his $22.5 million average annual salary slightly edging the $22.25 million Robinson is making in Atlanta.

This was a no-brainer for Detroit after it selected Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the ‘23 draft. Gibbs has spent most of his career working in tandem with David Montgomery, forming one of the most formidable running back partnerships in the NFL. With Montgomery out of the picture for the Lions, the backfield will be dominated by Gibbs, and he’s being rewarded as a true bellcow running back with his new deal.

In his first three seasons as a pro, Gibbs has found the end zone a total of 49 times—logging 39 rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns. He had 18 total touchdowns last year while recording his second straight season with 1,200-plus yards on the ground.

Gibbs was due to play the 2026 season on the final year of his rookie contract, with the fifth-year option looming in ‘27. Now, he’s reset the market at running back and will be tied to the Lions through the ’28 season. Letting Gibbs walk was never an option for Detroit, and for a player who will be as involved in the offense as the star running back projects to be in ‘26, this contract will have been worth every penny.

Grade: A