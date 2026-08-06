Albert Breer Empties His Lions Notebook From Training Camp

ALLEN PARK, Mich.—A steamy day, the first humid one of camp for a Lions team that’s relishing flying a little bit further under the radar than it has in a few years …

• Jahmyr Gibbs made a brief appearance at practice—his first time in pads all summer. That said, he stretched and got a little work in with the trainer. And, yes, it’s significant. The Lions and Gibbs, in the aftermath of new tailback deals for Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor , are working to push a contract over the goal line that could be done by the end of your work week. And the new offensive staff, led by coordinator Drew Petzing, couldn’t be more excited to work with Gibbs, who, they believe, has a shot to be the best player on the team in 2026. He’s also the centerpiece to a loaded skill group, with Jameson Williams taking another step in his evolution, getting stronger and better as a route-runner, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta (LaPorta’s coming off injury) steady, and Isaac TeSlaa likely to have a bigger role outside, pushing St. Brown into the slot more. While we’re there, it’s also worth mentioning that while LaPorta and Brian Branch aren’t close to deals, both are seen as part of the Lions’ future, so each could be extended at some point soon.

• I’ll stand on a hill saying Jared Goff is wildly underappreciated for what he’s done and who he’s been both in Detroit and Los Angeles, and the new offense, with Petzing melding a lot of the concepts in place, should be interesting for him. Goff’s shown elite vision, touch and leadership (he’s been demanding of his teammates as he tries to reestablish a standard that may have slipped a bit last year). And to try and get the most from him, I’d expect Petzing & Co. to do a little more with him off the keeper game, getting back closer to how Ben Johnson deployed him in 2023 and ’24. I’d also expect him to have a big year, for what it’s worth.

• The offensive line is an area that went from a team strength and part of the foundation of the organizational identity to a liability in 2025. Penei Sewell will flip back to his college position of left tackle after playing right tackle for his first five NFL seasons. That transition’s been seamless. The questions are everywhere else. First-rounder Blake Miller might’ve been the draft’s most pro-ready tackle, he’s a heavy favorite to take Sewell’s old job, and he’s shown the maturity and know-how that comes from having been a four-year college starter. Inside, Cade Mays comes over from Carolina, and 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge is entrenched at right guard, and the Lions are counting on those two to raise the level at those spots. Left guard, meanwhile, is wide open, with third-year pro Christian Mahogany competing against Ben Bartch, Juice Scruggs and Miles Frazier. The progress of this group will determine the ceiling for the team.

• The front seven is in fantastic shape. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill looks like he’s back to being himself, now nearly two years removed from his torn ACL, and has been dominant and playing with a ton of confidence in camp. There’s also depth behind him. Former first-rounder Tyleik Williams has slimmed down and been disruptive in camp. Sixth-rounder Skyler Gill-Howard is emerging as a dark horse, and 2025 waiver claim Tyler Lacy has shown inside/outside versatility. And then, on the edge, Aidan Hutchinson is Aidan Hutchinson, and Carolina import D.J. Wonnum and second-rounder Derrick Moore have shown promise opposite him. Then, you have Jack Campbell, now signed long-term, behind them, with second-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard giving him more and more leeway to run the defense (he let him call it from the field for a full practice this week).

• And that brings us to the concerning area, secondary, post-Terrion Arnold. Getting Brian Branch back, and he’s questionable for the first month of the season or so, will be huge. But the secondary is murky almost everywhere else. D.J. Reed gives the team some experience at corner. Opposite him, veteran Rock Ya-Sin has a promising game, and 2025 rookie Nick Whiteside has emerged as a potential option, making plays on defense and special teams every day in camp. At nickel, Roger McCreary, Christian Izien and rookie Keith Abney II are battling. At safety, veteran Chuck Clark is trying to fend off Thomas Harper, with Avonte Maddox likely part of the mix, having been a calming presence with a lot of mixing and matching on the back end. Suffice it to say, this is another area that could work to swing the Lions’ season one way or the other.