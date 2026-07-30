Dan Campbell Is 'Not Sweating' Jahmyr Gibbs Hold In

The biggest storyline of the first day of Detroit Lions training camp was the absence of one of their top players.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs reported to training camp on Tuesday, but did not participate when practices began on Wednesday. The absence is likely tied to the fact that he is eligible for a new contract beginning this year.

Gibbs has potential to reset the running back market in terms of contract value, so this approach of not practicing could be simply to avoid an injury that could damage his value before his first season as the team's bell cow back.

Head coach Dan Campbell shared his thoughts on the situation prior to practice Thursday, reiterating the value Gibbs has with the team while also expressing confidence that a deal will get done.

“I’ll just leave it at this. You guys know how I feel, how we feel about Gibbs and I’ll leave it at that," Campbell said. "All the other stuff, my job is to coach who’s out there right now. I love the kid, but I’ve got a team to coach right now. Whatever all this, at some point here, it’ll get done. It's gonna get done. I'm not sweating it."

The Lions have a track record of paying their players early under general manager Brad Holmes, though they have also shown a willingness to negotiate in season. With deals for players like Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson getting done in October of their respective seasons, the deal for Gibbs could truly come at any time.

Campbell admitted that he thought the team would've gotten a new deal done, however he also understands that negotiations are different across the board and sometimes take more time.

"I didn't think twice about it. I didn't. I thought we'd have been done by now, but I'm also — I know how this goes," Campbell said. "I've been in this league a long time, player and a coach. I know how it goes, I'm not even sweating it."

Without Gibbs at practice, it opens up valuable opportunities for the likes of Isiah Pacheco and Sione Vaki in his place. This is important for both players, as Pacheco is in his first year with the organization and Vaki is looking to take a big step forward in terms of usage entering his third NFL season.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to ourFacebook page and give it a like, follow us onTikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone WolvesYouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.