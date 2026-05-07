Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Is In Background of Viral Detroit Pistons Photo

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was amped up while taking in the Detroit Pistons Game 1 contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena.

In a photo that has now gone viral all across social media, the speedy running back is seen in the background celebrating after Pistons forward Duncan Robinson scored a basket and earned a foul call.

Excitedly, the talented forward bumped Cavaliers gaurd James Harden, sending excitement all throughout the home crowd.

Detroit went on to defeat the Cavaliers, 111-101, to take a 1-0 series lead.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff discussed the team's solid play defensively, as they were able to force the Cavaliers into numerous turnovers.

“That’s who we are defensively. That’s what our physicality does to people. It puts them in tight spots and then they have to make great plays in tight spots," said Bickerstaff. "The aim is to wear you down as much as we possibly can. We want to be as physical with you as we can. We want to put our body on you as much as we can. We want to pick you up full court as much as we can. It’s about a series. It’s not just one game, and there are quick turnarounds.

"Now, can we force your legs to be a little bit heavy because we’re putting that weight on you, we’re putting that pressure on you, and see if we can wear you down over a series? It’s not easy," Bickerstaff added. "We know this is going to be a long, tough series for us, but we have to know and believe in our system and who we are, that we can sustain it and continue that physicality. Tonight I thought we did a great job of keeping them off the free-throw line while being physical too.”

Tobias Harris commented on the team's energy, as their were some that may have expected the Pistons to not be up for the game, given the energy exerted to defeat the Orlando Magic in seven games.

“We just were in the moment, getting stops, getting plays offensively, figuring out ways that we can get the mismatches that we want, but just playing off of our rhythm and our movement," said Harris. "I thought overall we did a good job of attacking them and figuring out who we wanted to put in place and just finding our flow out there.

"Teams that go to a Game 7 usually relax in this type of game. So, for us, (we just needed to come out) with that type of energy, that type of fuel to keep us going.”

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs in the background of this ALL-TIME picture 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VvjZl1OzXL — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) May 6, 2026

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