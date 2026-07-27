How Signing Former Rams LB Impacts Lions Camp Competition

The Detroit Lions have made an addition to their roster ahead of the start of training camp.

On Monday, reports indicated that the Lions have signed linebacker Troy Reeder. This adds another veteran to a position group that is largely made up of experienced players heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Reeder, 31, has played seven NFL seasons with six coming for the Los Angeles Rams. He has appeared in at least 16 games in all but one season, with the outlier coming in 2024 when he appeared in just six games for the Rams.

Originally an undrafted free agent who played collegiately at Penn State and Delaware, Reeder has been able to establish himself as a solid contributor since his rookie season.

Now, Reeder joins a linebacker room headlined by veteran Jack Campbell. The Lions signed Campbell to a four-year contract extension earlier this offseason on the heels of a breakout year in which he was named a First-Team All-Pro.

Beside Campbell, Derrick Barnes returns as the team's starting SAM linebacker. Barnes has developed into a solid all-around player, with the ability to stop the run in addition to becoming a well-rounded pass-rusher.

With those two starting spots locked in, the Lions do have some intrigue when it comes to their third spot. In Kelvin Sheppard's base 4-3 defense, the Lions are in need of a WILL linebacker. That role was vacated by the departure of Alex Anzalone, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after five seasons in which he was both a top contributor and defensive captain in Detroit.

Sheppard was the team's linebackers coach prior to being promoted to coordinator, and while he led that position group he would make efforts to get every rostered linebacker into the game. As a result, if Reeder can earn a spot, there is likely a role for him on game days whether it's on the defensive side or special teams.

Reeder has used special teams to his advantage, playing 73 percent of the Rams' snaps there last season and logging 1,750 snaps in this phase of the game in his career.

At this stage, it's fair to infer that Reeder will jump right into that competition. He has the experience to quickly adapt to the Lions' defensive scheme, even though he has spent the majority of his career with just one organization.

His top competition will be Malcolm Rodriguez, who returns to Detroit on a one-year deal after injuries limited him for most of his final two seasons with the organization. Rodriguez started 15 games as a rookie in Detroit, but the emergence of Campbell limited his role in recent years.

Besides Rodriguez, the Lions also have rookie Jimmy Rolder, another veteran free agent signing Damone Clark and special teams ace Trevor Nowaske in contention for the third job. Veteran Joe Bachie and undrafted free agent Erick Hunter round out the room.

Veterans report to Lions training camp on Tuesday, with camp to begin on Wednesday.