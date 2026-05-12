Ranking Every Lions Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

The Detroit Lions are preparing to hit the field for organized team activities.

Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the Lions have shifted their focus toward preparing their roster to take the field for the first of three sessions of OTAs from May 27-29. The team has addressed many of its needs to varying degrees throughout their player acquisition phase of the offseason, and could add more as the offseason rolls on.

Here is a ranking of the Lions' position groups based on talent and depth following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

11.) Interior defensive line

Current roster: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Jay Tufele, Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo, Chris Smith, Skyler Gill-Howard, Myles Adams, Aiden Keanaaina.

The Lions made some additions at this position with the selection of Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth-round and the signing of Jay Tufele. However, they lost Roy Lopez and D.J. Reader and as a result the group has thinned out significanlty from a production standpoint.

Williams will be counted on to make a big leap in his second season, while Onwuzurike will have to fill a big role after missing all of last year with a knee injury.

10.) Cornerback

Current roster: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey, Keith Abney II, Nick Whiteside, De'Shawn Rucker, Aamaris Brown.

There are a lot of question marks at this position, as injuries really limited the group last year. Reed and Arnold both had injured reserve stints, while Rakestraw missed the entire year.

The addition of McCreary is intriguing as a potential nickel option, but the Lions need Arnold and Rakestraw to make strides in their third NFL seasons. There's a lot expected of this group with the Lions' affinity for man coverage, and success at this position could be difference making for the defense as a whole.

9.) Interior offensive line

Current roster: Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs, Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier, Mason Miller, Melvin Priestly.

The Lions made the offensive line a priority this offseason, and added multiple options to their interior line rotation. Mays is the headliner having signed a three-year deal, while Scruggs and Bartch are veterans with starting experience who will challenge the incumbent options.

Ratledge and Mahogany held the starting guard spots last year, and the new veterans will challenge them immediately. Additionally, Frazier is an intriguing second-year option who impressed in his opportunities late in the year.

8.) EDGE

Current roster: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein, Payton Turner, Tyre West, Anthony Lucas, Eric O'Neill.

The loss of Al-Quadin Muhammad thinned out the production from this group aside from a breakout year from Hutchinson, but the Lions have replenished some of that depth. They didn't make the flashiest additions, with Wonnum being known more for run defense, but they've stockpiled some depth.

They drafted two defensive ends in Moore and West, and signed two more in Wonnum and Turner. There's also some positional flexibility within the group, and while it's not their most eye-popping room, it's one that gives them options and allows for competition to find the best options opposite of Hutchinson.

7.) Running back

Current roster: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Kye Robichaux, Jabari Small.

The Lions have one of the game's most dynamic talents in Gibbs, who has taken ownership of the Lions' backfield over the past three seasons. Detroit felt comfortable enough to trade away David Montgomery, while adding Pacheco on a one-year deal to replace him.

Where the concern lies within this room is with the depth beyond Pacheco. There's a chance for Vaki to step into the third back role as a secondary option. Saylors served as a return man most of the year, but time will tell if he can expand that role.

6.) Offensive tackle

Current roster: Penei Sewell, Larry Borom, Blake Miller, Gio Manu, Colby Sorsdal, Devin Cochran.

The Lions made a big move electing to release Taylor Decker after 10 seasons as the team's left tackle. They signed Borom and drafted Miller in the first-round, and expect to move Sewell over to the left side after three All-Pro seasons on the right.

The mere presence of Sewell elevates the ceiling of this position group, but ultimately the floor will be decided by whether one of Borom or Miller can take firm ownership of the bookend tackle spot. Time is running out for Manu and Sorsdal to stake their respective claims, but one of them emerging would help the team's depth.

5.) Linebacker

Current roster: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske, Joe Bachie, Erick Hunter.

Alex Anzalone's departure leaves a void from a leadership perspective as well as in production, as he was one of the defense's biggest contributors over the last five years. Campbell seems ready to step up, however, and Barnes is also back to help anchor the defense.

There's a competition brewing to replace Anzalone as the WILL linebacker. The loss of a defensive captain will be felt, and it's not as deep of a group as it has been, but this group does have some upside if things go well and all stay healthy.

4.) Tight end

Current roster: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon, Miles Kitselman.

The Lions appear to be set up nicely at this position. LaPorta leads the way as a bona fide top option, while Wright has carved out a respectable role as the second tight end in different offensive packages.

Conklin isn't far removed from his time being a top tight end, and while he hasn't been able to recapture that magic he projects as a solid depth option. If health becomes an issue, Conklin should be able to step in and produce at a solid level.

3.) Quarterback

Current roster: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, Luke Altmyer.

The Lions brought back a veteran locker room favorite in Bridgewater, whose value as a backup goes beyond the quarterback room. Goff had another steady season as the Lions have tailored their scheme to his style, and he should be in line to have another productive campaign.

Altmyer is an intriguing addition whom Brad Holmes feels excited about having, and he could wind up carving out an opportunity to back up Goff in the future if he can impress in training camp.

2.) Safety

Current roster: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Christian Izien, Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark, Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland.

Health is the defining factor for the Lions' safety room, as when the group is all intact it's one of the best units in the league. This group is laden with veteran talent, starting with a pair of Pro Bowl caliber safeties in Joseph and Branch.

Unfortunately, both players suffered season-ending injuries last year. The Lions put clear stock in adding depth with the signings of Izien and Clark, as well as retaining Maddox on a one-year contract.

Not only is this group deep and talented, but it's also versatile. Joseph is one of the game's best ballhawking safeties, and many are hoping he can get back to that level despite some dire indications of his injury's long-term ramifications.

1.) Wide receiver

Current roster: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett, Kendrick Law, Malik Cunningham, Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks.

Rounding out this list is the wide receiving corps, which has become a very well-rounded group thanks to how the Lions have drafted over the years. St. Brown is the durable, do-it-all option. Williams is the field-stretching burner who has developed as an all-around wideout, and there are plenty of other options.

TeSlaa seems primed for a step up in targets and production in his second season. Dortch, meanwhile, has familiarity with new Lions coordinator Drew Petzing and seems to be ready to fit in nicely.

Elsewhere, the Lions have a lot of talent with upside that could be ready to contribute at a moment's notice. Lovett and Law are both young options, while Cunningham and Meeks have plenty of athleticism that could be called upon at a moment's notice.