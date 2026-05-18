Here's Why Each Lions Rookie Could Start, and Why They Won't

The Detroit Lions made seven additions to their roster in the NFL Draft, and every one of them could play a role in 2026.

Detroit was aggressive in free agency, which takes some of the pressure off the young players to come in and contribute right away. However, their additions were mostly of the one-year variety meaning none of these players are blocked long-term.

The Lions under Dan Campbell have been a team willing to operate as a meritocracy, allowing young players to come in and compete for starting jobs early in their careers. It will be interesting to see which draft picks make the most of their initial opportunity.

Here are reasons each Lions draft pick could start, and reasons why they may not start, to open the 2026 NFL season.

Blake Miller

Why he starts: Miller will be competing for a spot right away at right tackle, assuming Penei Sewell makes his anticipated move to the left side. The Lions will give him every opportunity to win that job in a position battle against Larry Borom, and if he has a strong camp he'll be out there in Week 1.

Why he doesn't: If the transition from college to the professional ranks takes longer than anticpated, Miller could benefit from some time behind Borom. He has room to grow both as a run-blocker and a pass-protector, and if the Lions view that he needs more development he'll likely be confined to a bench role.

Derrick Moore

Why he starts: Moore brings athleticism, speed and power to the Lions' defensive end rotation. Detroit clearly feels strongly about his fit in the defensive system, as they traded up to get him. He'll have a role right away at least as a pass-rush specialist, but if his refinement against the run translates to the NFL ranks then he has a case to be an every down player.

Why he doesn't: The Lions signed veteran D.J. Wonnum in the offseason, and he's best known for his ability to anchor against opposing run games. Detroit has coveted this opposite of Hutchinson, and as a result Wonnum may be the better fit right away. Additionally, Moore may not have the positional flexibility to play the five-technique position that the Lions have utilized on the opposite side of Hutchinson.

Jimmy Rolder

Why he starts: The Lions lost Alex Anzalone in free agency, and Rolder played the WILL position in college. As a result, it could be something of a natural transition for the Michigan product, and he showed plenty of readiness for the pros during his lone season as a starter for the Wolverines. His athleticism, skill in coverage and minuscule missed tackle rate will all work in his favor right away.

Why he doesn't: The Lions do have veteran options at the position to replace Anzalone, including Malcolm Rodriguez and newly signed Damone Clark. Rolder has also had struggles with injuries, and may need to tighten up his skill set after those ailments limited his college career as a whole at Michigan.

Keith Abney

Why he starts: If Abney's coverage ability translates, he has a chance to stand out in Detroit's cornerback room immediately. D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold both return as starters, but Abney's fiestiness and ability to play inside and out could help him stand out as a rookie. The Lions need someone to step up at nickel after Amik Robertson left, and Abney's playstyle is reminiscent of Robertsons which could lead to an opportunity.

Why he doesn't: Abney is undersized for the position, and did have some issues with penalties while at Arizona State. Detroit is hoping for Arnold to emerge in his third NFL season, and could also get some help from veteran addition Roger McCreary or returnee Rock Ya-Sin.

Kendrick Law

Why he starts: With all the talent returning at this position, Law's quickest path to the starting lineup could be an unfortunate injury. One area that he excelled at in college that could help him assert himself was as a run-blocker, which is a trait the Lions desire at this position.

Why he doesn't: The Lions simply have too much returning, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams headlining the group. Isaac TeSlaa is also primed for a second-year breakout after flashing plenty of potential in his rookie campaign.

Skyler Gill-Howard

Why he starts: Gill-Howard has the ability to rush the passer at a high level on the interior, and that alone is a trait that could get him on the field. He's a converted former linebacker, and showed plenty of savvy. The Lions lost both of their nose tackles, and need someone to step up to play alongside Alim McNeill.

Why he doesn't: McNeill appears primed for a resurgent year after missing the start of last season. Additionally, expectations are high for 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams in his second season. Gill-Howard does need some development from a technical perspective, and serving in a rotational role could serve him well early in his career.

Tyre West

Why he starts: West does have intriguing ability, and there is an open competition for that spot opposite of Hutchinson. If he siezes the opportunity in training camp and stays healthy, perhaps the Lions feel confident in giving him a look.

Why he doesn't: West is a bit of a tweener in that his size isn't prototypical of an interior player, and he doesn't have the athleticism of the elite off the edge. As a result, the Lions may spend training camp figuring out which spot better suits him and allow him to watch and learn early in the season.