Lions Feel Secondary In 'Best Position' Since Key Players Were Injured

The Detroit Lions are entering the 2026 season with hopes the pieces put together in the secondary can exceed expectations.

Dan Campbell understands being without safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph early in the season is not ideal, but believes the front office has done a stellar job of adding veteran talent who can execute at a high level.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly interview, Campbell explained why he believes the defense is in the best position it has been, since their two top safeties were lost due to injuries.

"This is the best position we've been in in the secondary, without those two guys (Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph) in a long time. (Avonte) Maddox and Chuck (Clark) are very reliable, dependable, smart, football players, highly competitive. Rock (Ya-Sin) and (D.J. Reed), man, are highly competitive. Get the job done. They're gonna compete, they're gonna battle, nothing's too big for 'em. We got (Roger) McCreary, we got (Keith) Abney, we got Rake (Ennis Rakestraw). Listen, I like where we're at."

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Another aspect of Detroit's defense that should aid the secondary is the improved defensive line.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is entering his second season and Alim McNeill had a highly productive training camp. McNeill was named a team captain for the first-time.

Campbell indicated he feels the players on the roster have been put in the positions needed to succeed.

"You can go anywhere you want across the roster, different spots, different positions, and it's 'Okay, what does this guy do well? What does he not do well. Oh this, it is about a team, man.' Does everybody have a role to play? And can they be good in that role. And that answer is yes. So, I feel good. I feel really good with where we are at going into Week 1."

The team made a concerted effort to remain one of the younger teams in the league, but likely has the right balance of youth and veteran experience.

Joseph has returned to the team after being away due to personal reasons.

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