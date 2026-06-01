5 Lions Players To Watch during Second Week of OTAs

The Detroit Lions will continue their Organized Team Activities this week, providing a chance for several players to prove their worth ahead of training camp.

For the established pros, OTAs are often about acclimating to new teammates and schemes. Meanwhile, for younger players and individuals on the bubble, these practices can either enhance or hurt their roster security entering the summer.

With all that said, here are five Lions players to closely watch during the second week of OTAs.

TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin, a L'Anse Creuse North High School and Central Michigan University product, has a legit shot to push Brock Wright for the No. 2 tight end job during OTAs and training camp.

He also provides the Lions with some much-needed insurance in case Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta needs extra time to recover from the back injury which prematurely ended his 2025 season.

Overall, there is a bit of concern with Conklin entering his age-31 season, after he was reportedly a healthy scratch with the Los Angeles Chargers on multiple occasions a season ago.

Yet, signing the veteran tight end remains a shrewd, worthwhile acquisition for Detroit, which entered the offseason with a need for a No. 2 TE. When healthy, Conklin can certainly perform that role.

S Dan Jackson

Jackson, the No. 230 overall pick in the 2025 draft, had his rookie campaign cut short by a leg injury he suffered during training camp. Subsequently, he landed on injured reserve and did not see the field last season.

Prior to the ailment, he was largely viewed as the favorite to be the team’s fourth safety.

However, with the additional depth that Detroit has added to the safeties room this offseason (e.g. Christian Izien and Chuck Clark), Jackson’s roster spot could be in jeopardy ahead of the 2026 season.

Consequently, Jackson likely needs to have a strong showing in OTAs and training camp in order to earn a spot on the Lions’ season-opening 53-man roster.

DL Tyleik Williams

Williams, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, started in 10 games as a rookie, recording 18 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hits and four passes defensed.

He started Detroit’s first six games of the year alongside DJ Reader before becoming a rotational interior lineman upon Alim McNeill’s return from a torn ACL.

Williams definitely endured his fair share of struggles as a first-year pro; however, he did show signs of being a productive, run-stuffing interior lineman. Most notably, he notched a tackle for loss and a pass defensed in the Lions’ victory over Ben Johnson and the Bears in Week 18.

Dan Campbell & Co. are expecting Williams to take a major step forward in his second NFL season.

And if he fails to do so, the Lions will likely struggle to get consistent results along the interior of their defensive line, even with a fully healthy McNeil.

As a result, my eyes will be glued to Williams during the second week of OTAs.

OL Miles Frazier

Frazier made a minimal impact as a rookie.

His NFL debut came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, during which he logged 26 snaps at left guard. It was mostly a forgettable performance for the LSU product, who permitted three pressures on 15 pass-blocking snaps and earned the lowest PFF grade of all Lions players for the week (23.2).

He recorded just 20 total offensive snaps after that, and didn't fare much better.

Altogether, Frazier, albeit in a limited number of snaps, had a rocky first season. He allowed a total of four quarterback hurries and five pressures in 46 reps at left guard, earning a dismal Pro Football Focus overall grade of 26.4 for his efforts.

With the additional depth Detroit acquired along the offensive line this offseason, Frazier will need to display signs of growth in order to crack the team's 53-man roster. And it heightens the need for the former LSU lineman to impress during both OTAs and training camp.

CB Ennis Rakestraw

When the Lions selected Rakestraw in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they envisioned him becoming a key contributor in the secondary.

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented that from coming to fruition.

Rakestraw appeared in just eight games as a rookie before injuries again stunted his development. Then, a shoulder ailment suffered during training camp wiped out his entire second season.

As a result, the former Missouri corner has logged just 46 total defensive snaps through his first two NFL campaigns.

With the additions that Detroit made to its secondary this offseason, Rakestraw will need to have a strong showing in both OTAs and camp in order to maintain his spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Subsequently, I’ll be closely watching the third-year defensive back during the second session of OTAs this week.