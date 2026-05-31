Roundtable: Lions' Week 2 OTA Preview

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff reacts to the first week of organized team activities during the 2026 offseason program.

1.) What do you make of Dan Campbell’s new serious attitude?

Vito Chirco: I think the new, serious attitude is the result of two things: the Lions underachieving last season and Campbell realizing you can't learn too much from OTAs. Until the pads are put on, it's hard to truly evaluate what each player is capable of and can contribute to an NFL team. Campbell has admitted as much, and I believe it goes hand-in-hand with his new, serious approach.

Christian Booher: I think Campbell's attitude is emblematic of where the team is at right now, and I think it's the right approach. There's a hunger within the organization after last year's disappointing performance, and Campbell is approaching offseason workouts with a clear sense of urgency.

Whether or not it has the desired effect remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Lions are being incredibly intentional with their approach. Campbell knows that his team will follow his lead, and as a result he's hoping his intensity gets the team where it needs to be from a mental perspective.

Emmett Matasovsky: Honestly, there really is no “wrong version” of Dan Campbell. If he’s serious, or goofy, or quiet, the on field product speaks for itself. The NFL and the Lions are a business where the motto is “what have you done lately?”

The 2025 season was a wakeup call, and if the optics are that Dan Campbell needs to tighten up his focus to re-make playoffs, then so be it. It does appear that Campbell’s attitude has trickled into the team this year, with the focus being on “last year happened, how do we respond?”

2.) Do you think rookie minicamp will end up ceasing to exist in the NFL?

Chrico: Yes. I think it's inevitable with the existence of OTAs and training camp. I believe more and more organizations will come to the realization that rookie minicamp is largely inconsequential. Teams can make the same, if not better, assessments of their first-year pros via padded practices in camp and exhibition contests later in the summer. Subsequently, I believe rookie minicamp will eventually cease to exist.

Booher: I don't know that it will ever completely cease to exist, but I do think there could be changes to what it looks like. In the state of the league today, everything is an event within the offseason and as a result I have a hard time thinking that it will ever not be a thing. However, I could see it turning into a minimized version of itself where it is simply workouts rather than any install or anything like that.

It's interesting to hear Campbell's perspective on it and why he isn't a fan. I think there's real merit to his comments, and understand why the team made the decision that it did to do away with it.

Matasovsky: I think it is a possibility, but there is always internal competition that gets recognized through the mini camp that the public may not see. Last year, the Lions wound up seeing two players on tryouts at the mini camp that got a chance to prove themselves in summer camp until final roster cuts.

Other players, such as former longtime division foe Adam Thielen, started their career as a tryout player. There is hidden value to the camp. That said, the wear and tear on the body with the college season getting longer every year (or so it seems) is also a serious factor.

3.) What was your biggest takeaway from the Lions veterans that spoke to the media?

Chirco: My biggest takeaway is that the communication and trust between Jared Goff and new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is better than what it was between Goff and ex-Detroit OC John Morton. The early returns are that Goff and Petzing have developed a strong relationship and that the former Cardinals offensive play-caller has command of the offense. With that said, it's a big-time positive development for the offense headed into training camp.

Booher: I think the clear motivation to right last season's wrongs is the biggest takeaway. In different ways, all of the veterans essentially said they were disappointed by the outcome last season and are using it as fuel.

The sentiment is clear with the team approaching every season with focus, but the fact that they missed the postseason with such high expectations last year goes to show that nothing can be taken for granted. It's clear the Lions don't plan on taking things for granted this year, and it will be exciting to see how it all plays out.

Matasovsky: There is more seriousness and less complacency in the room. In retrospect, the team had accepted playoffs at the end of the year without factoring in the battles in the NFL of “any given Sunday.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alim McNeill, and Aidan Hutchinson all have locked in focus for next year. They are professionals that won’t be focusing on last season’s failures or needing them for fuel, they had their wakeup call and are ready to be back on the grind.

4.) How confident are you that Alim McNeill will have a bounce-back season?

Chirco: McNeill experienced a rough 2025 campaign after returning from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 season.

Quite notably, his pass-rush success fell off in a significant fashion, as he finished with zero sacks and just two QB hits.

The Lions need him to bounce back in a big way this upcoming season. And if he reverts to his 2024 form (he earned a 79.6 PFF overall grade), Detroit would be in good shape.

I believe McNeill will get back to being a reliable contributor on the interior of the line in 2026.

Booher: I'm definitely leaning toward projecting a McNeill breakout season. Before his injury, he was one of the most explosive interior linemen in the league and offered the Lions a reliable and steady interior pass rusher in addition to all his ability against the run.

McNeill was clearly limited last year, but showed some flashes of that explosiveness near the end of the season. It's also important to note the importance he places on making sure he's in the best physical shape possible, and because of that I'm in the camp that he can have another big year in 2026.

Matasovsky: I am torn on my confidence for McNeill here. While he is back to full health, he loses D.J. Reader as his fellow defensive tackle. I do believe that Tyleik Williams is set for a bigger role and potential breakout season.

Overall, I am leaning much more towards a “wait and see” approach than complete confidence that McNeill will be a playmaker from the opening snap of the season against New Orleans.

5.) Who do you want to learn more about during the second week of OTAs?

Chirco: I would like to learn even more about the rookies and how they're performing, especially when it comes to Blake Miller, Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder. Specifically, are they keeping up with the veterans and responding well to what the coaches are asking of them? I'll be closely examining this during the second week of OTAs.

Booher: It was intriguing to get first indications of where the rookies are at during the first open session, but I'd like to get some more insights on that group in the second round. Specifically, I'd like to learn more about where players like Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder fit within the defensive depth chart. There are losses at both positions that need to be accounted for, and if either of those players can get into the mix it would help the depth of the group as a whole.

Matasovsky: There are five players who I’d love to hear more about among the veterans. I would love to hear from Sam LaPorta and Kerby Joseph about their rehab and injury updates in an ideal world.

Then, Jahmyr Gibbs remains a player that has had an interesting offseason, from gaining a new coordinator with noted running success, losing “Knuckles,” adding Isiah Pacheco, and contract negotiations on top of it.

Finally, another set of players set for expanding roles are Isaac TeSlaa and Tyleik Williams. With TeSlaa also having to learn Petzing’s system, there are a few questions to ask. As far as Williams goes, there’s an understood hole that he is expected to fill in year two, and I am interested to see how his offseason helped lead to that.

If I am picking among the rookies to hear from, Jimmy Rolder and Kendrick Law are both players I will be scouring for interviews from, as I missed out on their NFL Combine interviews in February.