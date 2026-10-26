Lions Provide Key Injury Updates: Will St. Brown, Rakestraw Miss Practice?

The Detroit Lions had two players with minor injuries, following the teams Week 7 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to local reporters, updated the minor ankle injuries to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

Both are not currently expected to miss the Vikings game, but could miss one single practice on Wednesday.

Rakestraw played 31 percent of defensive snaps against Green Bay, as Detroit's secondary rotation was effective in limiting the explosive plays in a 20-17 home victory.

If Rakestraw has any setbacks, Roger McCreary, Khalil Dorsey and Keith Abney both have the opportunity to step in during his absence.

Brian Branch reviews first game

Detroit's former second-round pick was urging coach Campbell to play even more in the first half in his first game returning from a torn Achilles tendon.

"I asked for God just to have a clean game and we all had a clean game," said Branch. "We executed. We still left a lot of plays out there again, that comes with it. But we all played a hell of a game and I'm just proud to be a part of the secondary. We done been through a lot and now it's time to hit the ground running now."

He added later, "Just telling him when I get out there, my adrenaline going, so I'm ready to go. The plan was to pitch count. I kind of didn't like it, but they were smart for doing it and I just thanked them because they were looking out for me.”

Branch earned his first interception of the 2026 season. He expressed, "Oh, it felt good. Just to grabbing the pick the first game out, that's nothing but God.”

With each performance since the Bills loss, the team's defense has steadily gained confidence.

"Shepp called a hell of a gameplan, put everybody in the right spot," said Branch. "And again, once we execute it's wraps and that's all we got to do moving forward is execute his game plan.”

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