Everything Dan Campbell Said After Lions Defeated Packers

Here is a transcript of everything Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after his team defeated the Green Bay Packers to move to 4-2 on the season.

The former NFL tight end shared why he went for it on fourth-down in the fourth quarter and addressed the improved play of the defense, the return of Brian Branch.

Opening Statement:

“All right. That team's been playing really good football, won three in a row, and we had our hands full. That was a good win, man. I thought our defense really showed up. Everything we talked about -- the way we needed to play this game against that high offense, getting (Packers RB Josh) Jacobs back. We had to try to eliminate or limit what those two receivers (Packers WRs Christian Watson and Matthew Golden) could do and try not to let them behind us. Then I thought our back end, it wasn't perfect, but I thought they played really good back there, man. I thought we played sticky. I thought we were challenging. Some of our guys – I thought (CB Khalil) Dorsey, man, stepped in and did some big things. There was no panic, made some big plays downfield. That's something that has hurt most teams. We talked about it, and (Packers QB Jordan) Love's got the ability to find it. Front was disruptive, you know, we talked about being disruptive, trying to play with violence and trying to make it hard. Ultimately, man, I thought our defense really, really stepped up, and they were the big story of this game. Offensively, we really played pretty good until the two turnovers, and then we had one of those drives that we messed up that was not good, man. We didn't convert on the fourth down, and then the two takeaways. Really, we had some good things going, we just couldn't finish out. And that's frustrating, but at the end of the day, (QB) Jared Goff, one more time, putting it in his hands, man, he's playing at such a high level. We have a tremendous amount of trust. He's just going to take care of the football, do the right thing, make explosive passes when they're there, get it to the right person, manage the game when we need him to manage it, push the ball when we need him to push it. He's playing at such a high level. That offensive line, I thought, protected him very well. It was a good win, you know, it was a good win. Division win number one. Finally got a couple wins here, and now we'll get ready for Minnesota.”

On his decision to go for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter on the Detroit 24-yard line with under five minutes to play:

“Well, I thought we would get it, number one. I really believed we would get that. Number two, I knew we would get the ball back if it didn't work out. And those were the key thoughts.”

On his thoughts about the performance of Lions DB Brian Branch with an interception in his season debut and return from injury:

“Yeah, man, he’s done a lot. You go through an injury like that, the amount of rehab and things that go into all of that to get back to where you're ready to play at a high level in the NFL, top tier talent and to get back to some of what you are. He's not even fully back yet, as far as, just the rust. He's healthy. Every time, every rep he'll take, he's going to get better and better. But it's not an easy road, especially when, -- I mean, he loves the game, man. He's highly competitive. He wants to go. Really, the hard thing was managing him in the first half. He was all over me early and I said, 'Listen, we just got to be smart, see where you're at.' And once we got into halftime, it felt like we're good here. It's a huge play. Everybody loves BB because he's a great teammate and he's a productive football player, man. He just can find the ball. He's got a nose for it. And not only that, he knocked out some of those runs. He's just a heck of a football player.”

On his thoughts about Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s performance today given St. Brown’s prior comments about his Week 5 performance not being up to his standard:

“Are you surprised? I could have told you that was going to happen. You know Saint. Saint was ready to go. Saint was ready to go after Arizona. He had to go through a whole Bye, though. He does what he does, and he's reliable. You can count on it. You can count on the production in the run game and the pass game, and he's going to make plays, and he's going to find a way to win a one-on-one and make criticals, and he did it once again today.”

On seeing Lions WR Jameson Williams step up for the second consecutive game and coming into his own as a player:

“That was big. We kind of talked about that before this game. We knew where (WR Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint would be at, and just, Jamo, man. Let's take that next step into the electricity, man. Making some of these catches, taking off with it. That game against Green Bay a year ago, he really took off, and he was kind of like, 'Man, let's find some of these again,' where we can get the ball in his hands and let him cut it loose. He made some huge plays for us. So those two guys, that O-line protecting (Lions QB Jared) Goff, letting Goff deliver these accurate balls for our guys so they could run with it was big.”

On the two lost fumbles being big spots in the game:

“Kind of big spot? Those are enormous, going in and coming out. That's the hardest thing is – we're excited, I'm excited that we won that game, but you can't do that. We were fortunate. Our defense put the fires out there, and we were able to recover, but we just can't do it. We know that because, at the end of the day, we did. We played pretty good football and played, in some regards, some of our best football. But when you put those on there, man, those hurt, and we had a chance to really try to extend the lead there significantly, and we didn't do it.”

On what he makes of the defense’s resilience after the offense lost two fumbles during the game:

“Well, that's our guys. Those guys aren't going to give in or go in the tank or whatever. We were able to overcome, but it takes all three units. I mean, between – everybody had a hand in it. Cover units, (Lions WR DeAndre) Carter was big. How about Carter, man? Carter’s got a little juice. It’s good to have him here. But then just the defense then doing what they needed to do, and offensively, man, we calmed down, we got back in our groove. Found a way to, at the end of the day, let’s drive it all the way down there and finish with the ball in our hands until we hand it to (Lions RB Jahmyr) Gibbs with one second left. It wasn’t perfect, but, man, that’s what it’s about. Defense had done enough to where now it’s time for offense to finish this game out. It’s not fair to ask them to go back out there again after the way they’ve been playing their tails off, and our offense stepped up in a big way to finish the game.”

On how he thinks the defense can continue to grow and improve week after week:

“Well, the more that you start to make plays with one another and I can see there is a confidence, there is a trust that's building with some of these guys, most of these guys’ areas. And so, when that begins to go up, now your whole level plate and the floor begins to rise here. So, the front's been doing a really good job. The backers have been playing pretty dang good too and the back end in spurts, but these last two games we really stepped up and I feel like they know where their health's at. They're starting to use it, man. Now they're gaining confidence. We're challenging on some of these throws down the field. We're making it hard and there's nothing free, man. We're trying to defend every blade of grass and that's what good defenses do. And so there really is a mindset and an aggressiveness, and so I'm proud of those guys. I feel like they're getting better.”

On if he expects Lions CB Khalil Dorsey to play more defensive snaps in the future:

“We're going to use all those guys, just like we did today. That was the plan coming in. Hey, we're going to use all of our – they're all going to the game. We're using them on special teams, we're going to use them on defense too. Let's roll them. And we also knew those guys had launched some of these, so let's get some fresh bodies in there if we need to. And we'll continue to do that. When guys step on and make plays, we can get more opportunities. That's the bottom line, man. So, did a good job, and there's no reason why he wouldn't get a few more plays.”

On what he said to the defense after the turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter:

“That was big time. Our defense, we talk all the time about putting fires out. The defense put the fire out. And they’re already in field goal range. And then (DJ) Wonnum comes up with a huge play, man, a huge block. And so at the end of the day, it really costs us nothing. And that's because our defense did what they needed to do.”

On the injury status of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs:

“Yeah, we got him checked. He should be good. That's that whole, is it really worth going down and try to finish the game or you just go score?' Sometimes I question that. I don't know, maybe we shouldn't just, but all good. It's a good win.”