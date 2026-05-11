Detroit Lions Finalize Six 2026 Draft Pick Rookie Contracts

The Detroit Lions had a busy day on the contract front.

On Monday, the team agreed to rookie deals with six of its seven draft picks from this year. As of publication, only first-round offensive tackle Blake Miller remains unsigned.

The news began with Derrick Moore landing a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $11.426 million including a signing bonus of just over $4 million. Then, the deals started flowing in. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Lions also agreed to contracts with Jimmy Rolder, Keith Abney, Kendrick Law, Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West.

All of the contracts are for four years, which is standard for a rookie deal. When Miller presumably signs, his contract will include a fifth-year option as a first-round pick.

For Rolder, it's a four-year deal worth $5.532 million in total. Abney inked a deal worth $4.878 million, Law's is worth $4.83 million while Gill-Howard's deal is worth $4.643 million. Rounding out the group signed Monday was West, a seventh-rounder whose contract is worth $4.574 million.

The Lions' proactiveness has limited some of the uncertainty when it comes to finalizing signings within the class. Last year, the Lions were unable to finalize deals with the entre class until late in the summer as many second-round picks waited to sign their deals and the Lions had to wait on Tate Ratledge until later in the offseason.

Many of Detroit's rookies are expected to compete for significant playing time right away in their careers. The Lions will look to players like Moore and Rolder to compete for jobs at defensive end and linebacker immediately, as departures this offseason have created openings.

Additionally, Abney has an opportunity to replace a player like Amik Robertson, who was a small but physical corner who played both slot and boundary corner before leaving for a two-year contract with the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Law is widely regarded as one of the best blocking wide receivers in the class, which fits well with Detroit's desired traits in a wide receiver.

Gill-Howard and West profile as solid rotational depth for the defensive line, with Gill-Howard being on the interior and West on the edge.

Detroit begins organized team activities later this month, with the first session set for May 27-29.

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