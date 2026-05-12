Most Underappreciated Offseason Move Detroit Lions Made

The Detroit Lions made the offensive line a clear priority following the 2025 season.

After a year in which they struggled to run the ball and convert on third-downs at an uncharacteristic rate, the Lions prioritized giving the offensive line a new look in 2026. They parted ways with veterans Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker, and have brought in some new faces.

The headliner is first-round draft pick Blake Miller, and they acquired interior lineman Juice Scruggs in the David Montgomery trade. Larry Borom, a veteran who signed a one-year deal, is expected to compete with Miller to fill the tackle vacancy left by Decker's departure.

However, there is another addition that could wind up having a big impact for Detroit. Ben Bartch was signed to a one-year deal in late-March, two weeks into the free agency window, and as a result the move didn't receive a great deal of fan fare.

Injuries likely played a part in Bartch's slower market, as he appeared in six games last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He was the team's starting left guard to open the season, but suffered a an ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve after Week 2.

Upon returning, Bartch appeared in spot duty for four games before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 13. As a result, his overall value was diminished. In 2024, Bartch was limited to just three games with two starts due to an ankle injury.

The Lions and general manager Brad Holmes have taken chances on players with injury history in the past with mixed results.

If he can stay healthy, Bartch has the ability to upgrade the interior offensive line. He finished the year with a 71.7 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, and graded out best as a run-blocker with a 69.7 overall mark.

Detroit is young on the interior offensive line, with guards Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany having a combined three years of experience. Mahogany was a sixth-round pick in 2024, while Ratledge was a second-rounder in 2025.

Both players have shown some upside, but the Lions clearly see value in adding competition to the group. Ratledge appeared in all 17 games and improved by the end of the season, while Mahogany's progress was inhibited by a midseason knee injury that sent him to injured reserve.

If Bartch can stay healthy throughout training camp, he could set himself up to compete for a starting job. Mahogany is the team's incumbent left guard, and his struggles in 2025 have caused many to believe that he'll have to earn his starting spot back amidst a likely competition.

There's a path to instant playing time for the talented guard, who has been solid when he's been able to bank consistent reps amidst his time with Jacksonville and most recently San Francisco.

The signing of Bartch was a gamble from an injury perspective, as he has an unfortunate history of ailments. However, it could wind up paying big dividends for the Lions in 2026.