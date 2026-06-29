Lions Terrion Arnold Granted Bond in Robbery Case

A Florida judge has officially made a ruling regarding Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold's official custody status.

Arnold has been granted a total bond of $1 million under several conditions. He may not have contact with other defendants or co-defendants and must surrender his passport. The court allowed Arnold 48 hours to surrender his passport on account of it being in Detroit.

The court system is confining Arnold to his residence with the exception of leaving for work or legal matters.

The state requested that he wear a GPS ankle monitor, but that was rejected by the judge on account of the fact that Arnold is an athlete who will be monitored closely by media and that he did not want to interfere with his ability to earn a living.

It was also pointed out that Arnold has not been a flight risk during the investigation, and voluntarily surrendered to the warrant after it was issued last week.

No future court dates have been set as of the conclusion of the hearing. After the terms of his bond were announced, Arnold was observed smiling and embracing his representatives Harvey Steinberg and R. Timothy Jansen.

Arnold's pre-trial hearing in court began at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 29. He is currently facing three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

After hearing testimony on Monday, June 29, Chief Judge Christopher Sabella, who was tasked with presiding over the pre-trial determination hearing, has ruled that the former 2024 first-round pick is remain in custody

The hearing lasted over three hours, with a short break of around 10 minutes after questioning of the initial witness.

Evidence was presented by the prosecution regarding the lead up, planning and execution of an alleged robbery and kidnapping that took place back in February of 2026.

Representatives for Arnold presented their questions, attempting to highlight that the 23-year did not plan or interact during alleged crimes.

While Judge Sabella noted that probable cause was presented regarding Arnold's involvement, he noted that the burden of proof was higher than what was presented by the prosecution.

It was pointed out near the end of questioning of an invetigative officer that Boaki Hilton was the "quarterback" of the scheme, while Arnold is alleged by the state to have been the mastermind of the operation.

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