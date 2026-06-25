Lions CB Terrion Arnold Arrested: What We Know

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is facing legal trouble just one week after the team wrapped up its offseason workout program.

On Wednesday, reports indicated that Arnold was arrested on multiple felony charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The arrest is connected to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping plot that occurred in Florida in February.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office confirmed these reports with a post on social media.

"The State Attorney's Office will file charges against Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold following the arrest in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping plot in Tampa," the post read. "Arnold is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison."

Arnold is accused of being the primary conspirator in the incident, according to a press release from Tampa Police. He is facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery.

"Investigators believe, based on evidence gathered, that Arnold was the primary conspirator," the press release reads. "Arnold turned himself in and was taken into custody at Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night. He is facing 4 counts of kidnapping and 4 counts of armed robbery."

Six other individuals have been arrested previously in connection with the case. A Detroit Free Press report indicates that three of the individuals plead guilty and plan to testify truthfully for the state in the future.

Arnold's representation responded to the charges with a statement maintaining his innocence. In a statement provided to Lions OnSI, Denise White of EAG Sports Management stated that Arnold volunatirly surrendered because of the existence of a current arrest warrant.

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence," Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management wrote. "There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

The State Attorney’s Office will file charges against Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold following his arrest in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa. Arnold is facing multiple felony charges which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison. pic.twitter.com/VTK5f6LkGe — Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office (@HillsboroughSAO) June 25, 2026

The Detroit Lions provided a statement on the matter to the Detroit Free Press.

"We are aware of the ongoing legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold," the statement read. "We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process."

Throughout the offseason, Arnold has maintained his innocence, and the team has stood behind him. Head coach Dan Campbell said the team was trusting what he told them surrounding the incident, and that all the information they had pointed to him being innocent.

Arnold, the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was originally connected with the case by a court order issued in late-February by Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy.

The order claimed that Arnold was connected to a kidnapping and armed robbery plot that was conducted as retribution for the theft of Arnold's property. According to reports, two people believed to have stolen Arnold's property were lured to a residence and beaten.

When asked about the situation at the conclusion of last week's mandatory minicamp practices, Arnold did not comment and stated he wanted to focus on football.

In two seasons with the Lions, Arnold has appeared in 24 games with 22 starts. He has totaled 91 combined tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception. He was limited to eight games in 2026 due to a season-ending shoulder injury.

At the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Campbell said Arnold would have to earn his starting job back after being limited while rehabbing his injury.