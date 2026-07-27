Mike Valenti Tells Lions Safety Kerby Joseph to 'Log Out' of Social Media

Many supporters and pundits are wondering why Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has been posting on social media almost non-stop for the past two days.

Former Lions offensive lineman and current radio network analyst T.J. Lang even reacted to the talented safeties constant messaging, sharing his opinion on social media, stating, 'take a break my guy.'"

Since rookies reported to training camp, Joseph has been sharing music, critiquing reporters he feels are not real fans of the team and even sharing updates about his knee.

It was the former third-round pick who posted on social media asking his supporters to bet if he was going to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

While he ended up indicating he meant his post literally, many supporters are not in a joking mood regarding his health.

Among the top storylines supporters are going to follow is the depth in the Lions' secondary. If Joseph is placed on a restrictive practice schedule, it could be a telling sign regarding his future.

Many are wondering why Joseph has yet to be cleared, especially with how much time he has had to rehabiliate his injured knee.

Players are able to come off the PUP list at any time during training camp, but it is appearing like Joseph will remain on the injured list, for at least the early duration of the summer.

Sports talk radio host Mike Valenti also wondered on his daily program why Joseph was frustrated with supporters.

"Can I get a Rosetta Stone for some of this," Valenti said. "Log out, please. For your own good. We all want you back. You're all All-Pro caliber safety. I don't want to see your career cut short. People are going to speculate about your injuries Kerby, because you have not played in eons. Your head coach, Kerby, not Jim Costa. Costa does not coach the team. Your head coach did not give us a good update.

"It didn't inspire a lot of confidence you'll be around," Valenti commented further. "Then you are out here telling fans, 'Bet me. I bet you I am not on the PUP list.' And you are. I'm trying to hold out hope that maybe this is a part of grander plan of management. My concern was already at an 8.5. It is going to stay at an 8.5. I think the plan might just be a super light camp. Limited reps. And they try to roll him out on that field and see if he can even play."

Kerby Joseph might need to log off social media pic.twitter.com/pi4sw00WrY — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) July 27, 2026

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