Two Detroit Lions Players Playing For Their Next Contract

The Detroit Lions, spearheaded by general manager Brad Holmes in the front office, have constructed one of the NFL's strongest rosters. With that said, though, not every member of the team will be able to receive a contract extension one day.

Consequently, the 2026 season will be especially crucial for a number of players vying to earn new deals next offseason.

Two players in particular head into the campaign with plenty to prove. A productive season could significantly enhance the value of their next contract, whether they remain with the Lions or test the open market an offseason from now.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Fifth-year linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has a chance to prove his worth in a major way in 2026.

The 27-year-old, most importantly, is healthy after missing all of training camp last year while recovering from a torn ACL. And if he can manage to stay injury-free, he'll have a legitimate shot to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season in which he only suited up for seven games and recorded just 12 total tackles.

Along with all that, the Lions fan favorite should benefit from longtime Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone departing the organization this offseason to join the Buccaneers. As a result, there's a void at WILL linebacker, which Rodriguez is the favorite to fill entering training camp.

With that said, he'll have to earn the starting gig, as he's expected to face serious competition for the job from both rookie Jimmy Rolder and free-agent addition Damone Clark.

Yet, with a strong showing in camp, the job should be Rodriguez's. And if he maintains hold of the starting WILL linebacker role throughout the regular season, he'll likely play his way into a second contract in the Motor City.

With a productive enough campaign, I believe that Rodriguez – who will make $2.75 million in 2026 – will receive a two-year deal worth $6-$7 million a season as part of his next contract.

DB Rock-Ya Sin

Ya-Sin, an eighth-year pro and member of the Lions in 2025, enters the 2026 campaign on another one-year deal.

The veteran defensive back brings to the table an ample amount of versatility, being able to play outside, in the slot and even at safety if necessary. Additionally, those attributes could prove to be especially resourceful with Brian Branch returning from an Achilles injury and Kerby Joseph working his way back from a knee ailment.

Subsequently, Ya-Sin has a chance to be an invaluable member of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's secondary this upcoming season.

If the 30-year-old manages to put together a solid enough campaign in ‘26, I believe he could earn an additional one-year deal worth roughly $4 million next offseason.