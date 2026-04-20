Monroe Freeling Reveals How Many Times He Has Spoken to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions could find themselves with the opportunity to land one of the top offensive lineman in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Monroe Freeling is widely considered among the top prospects at his position, and is a player that is going to be coveted by several teams.

Appearing on "Up and Adams" on Monday, the 6'7, 318-pound lineman shared that he has been speaking with his former teammate, Tate Ratledge, pretty regularly.

Freeling indicated he believes he has only spoke to Detroit once, but that Ratledge let him know that he did not speak to the team all that much either.

The former Georgia Bulldogs lineman shared with host Kay Adams, "I've talked to a lot of team's. I've met with a lot of team's. I visited a couple of team's. From what I have heard from a lot of my teammates throughout this whole draft process that have gone through it already is that, 'The teams that they really thought they were going to go and were convinced, were not the team's they went to.' And they actually went to someone they never talked to.

"Especially Tate. He said that he only talked to them once at the combine," Freeling added. "And he said that he got drafted there. I mean, I've only talked to the Lions about once, so there are a lot of different team's. A lot of different staff's. It is weird how this whole process works. Just trying to set my mind that wherever team I go to, I am going to be happy and be the best player I can be there."

Freeling and Blake Miller are the two most popular players that are currently being projected to land with the Lions.

Detroit added veteran Larry Borom in free agency, but are still expected to target a tackle in the draft.

Freeling is expected to have an opportunity to become an instant starter, but Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently warned that any lineman selected is still going to have to face a steep learning curve at the next level.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein recently shared why he felt Detroit would be an ideal landing spot for Freeling.

"When I look at Monroe Freeling, I see some similarities to Penei Sewell when he came out. Real good athlete. Long arms, kind of nasty. Excellent in space," said Zierlein. "But, he had some technical issues in terms of his pass protection. While Penei Sewell was further along than Monroe Freeling is right now, Monroe Freeling still needs some technique work.

"I know of no better place than the Lions to go, because No. 1 he's got Sewell over there with him. But also Hank Fraley, the offensive line coach. ..."

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