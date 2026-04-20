Sleepers Detroit Lions Should Monitor During 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are likely going to add many players on the defensive side of the football in the upcoming NFL Draft.

While there has been extensive analysis on potential Day 1 targets, there are several prospects that could interest second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and the coaching staff.

Here are a list of sleepers the Lions should monitor throughout the course of the upcoming draft.

Safety Jalon Kilgore

Draft analyst Jeff Risdon sees similarities in Kilgore to how Lions safety Brian Branch goes about his business on the football field.

"Jalon Kilgore is a guy that doesn't get enough attention. Defensive back from from South Carolina, says Risdon. "He is a hybrid safety, slot corner to linebacker type, and that's sort of where the league is going."

Risdon believes even though he is listed in draft simulators as a safety, he projects better at the next level as a cornerback.

"Kilgore gets it's weird because in like the draft simulators, he's listed as a safety, but he's actually better at cornerback. And it's sort of the way the Brian Branch was. I do see a lot of Brian Branch in his game, so he's one that I've watched."

DT Domonique Orange

Orange has naturally garnered the nickname "Big Citrus" during his playing career at Iowa State.

He is projected to be either a Day 2 or Day 3 pick this week in the draft.

He expressed at the scouting combine he watches tape of Bengels nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, when he wants to study tape to improve his game.

He opted not to participate in drills at the combine, instead choosing to workout at Iowa State's Pro Day.

NFL.com evaluated the talented defensive lineman and shared, "Orange is a sturdy nose tackle capable of muddying the middle of the field with his first-step quickness and take-on power. His reaction time makes it hard to reach-block him in zone and he has the anchor to play landlord over the A-gaps against double-teams. He gets bounced around on contact but is excellent in recovery and winning the final phase of the rep. Orange is a non-factor as a pass rusher, but his value versus the run should attract teams."

LB Jaden Dugger

Detroit may look at add competition to the linebackers room during the course of the draft.

Jack Campbell is the clear leader of the room, while Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez are currently expected to be in the lead to be the starters at the position this season.

A linebacker to pay attention is Jaden Duggar out of Louisiana.

"Jaden Dugger is my guy personally. He's a late-round guy out of Louisiana, formerly Louisiana-Lafayette. I've done a lot of work on him. Very impressive athlete," said Risdon. "He was a safety at Georgetown, packed on some weight and grew."

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) is sacked by Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

LB Jackson Kuwatch

The talented linebacker did not find a role with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but was able to be a dominant player at Miami (OH).

As a later-round prospect, he could add value to the special teams unit early in his career.

In 2025, he recorded five sacks, 109 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

LB Mason Reiger

The talented linebacker, who played collegiately for the Louisville Cardinals and the Wisconsin Badgers, has had multiple knee surgeries, and may be a player NFL teams have concerns about medically.

"I think he's going to get medical dings, because had five surgeries to correct the first surgery that didn't work on his knee and leg," says Risdon. "There's some massive durability issues there. I can see people saying, 'Oh, Brad's attracted'"

EDGE Max Llewellyn

The Iowa prospect is a crafty player that can use his skills to the best of his abilities. He is not all that explosive, but has the potential to have a role at the next level as a backup.

"He falls in love with the spin move way too much," says Risdon. "But he's a fun pass rush specialist."

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dennis-Sutton has played alongside some very talented pass rushers. As a result he has been able to carve out a solid niche as a complementary pass rusher.

"Not the trickiest dude, but he tested very well," said Risdon. "He does have a lot of impressive tape as a complementary rusher. Remember they had Abdul Carter opposite him. Chop Robinson was there, too. He's learned how to be a counterbalance to a dynamic rusher.

"I do think that there's some appeal for the Lions for that as well. He would be a second round pick, too," Risdon added. "Those guys certainly catch your eye, when you're watching him, like 'Oh I can see him being a Lion'".