Roundtable: Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft Preview

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines the approach of Brad Holmes and the Lions entering NFL Draft week.

1. What would be a successful draft for the Detroit Lions in 2026?

Christian Booher: I think a successful draft for the Lions in 2026 would see them replenishing the depth that was lost in free agency. I believe they need to come away with an offensive tackle, a linebacker and an EDGE heading into the upcoming season. Preferably, they go offensive tackle early as that position group isn't as deep as the others and can target some of these other areas of need later in the draft.

Vito Chirco: I believe a successful draft haul for the Lions would feature an offensive tackle, a bonafide EDGE rusher and depth pieces at linebacker, cornerback, safety and along the interior of the defensive line. I believe if Detroit emerges from the draft with such a haul, it’d constitute a productive draft for Brad Holmes & Co.

2. Who will be the pick at No. 17?

Booher: Personally, I would like to see the Lions be aggressive and pick earlier than No. 17. In that scenario, I could see them moving up a couple of spots for Utah's Spencer Fano. He's the best tackle in the class and would be a solid fit opposite of Penei Sewell from a toughness and athleticism perspective.

If they stand pat and Fano isn't available, I could see the team going for either Miami EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor or one of the other offensive tackles, be it Georgia's Monroe Freeling, Alabama's Kadyn Proctor or Clemson's Blake Miller. For the sake of predictions, I'll say Proctor if it's not Fano.

Chirco: I’m going to go with the guy who’s most commonly been mocked to the Lions in recent weeks: Georgia’s Monroe Freeling. I believe Freeling would be a fine replacement for Taylor Decker at left tackle. Additionally, if need be (and depending on the Lions’ plans), he could slide in at right tackle, allowing All-Pro Penei Sewell to make the switch to the left side. Ultimately, I believe Freeling would be the safe pick – and the right one – for Detroit at No. 17 overall.

3. Is there a pick in the first round that would really make you scratch your head?

Booher: I think there are a couple of ways the Lions could go that would be head scratching, but the Lions have done this in years past and as a result it would be tough to have a truly surprising pick. I think the biggest would be to draft a wide receiver in the first-round, such as Arizona State's Jordan Tyson. There isn't a need to grab a wideout in the first-round, and I don't see Tyson as a game-breaking wideout worthy of a pick like that.

Chirco: With each passing day, I’m more and more opposed to the Lions selecting Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor at No. 17. I believe it’d be a mistake drafting him there, considering the fact that the big-bodied lineman most likely will be a guard – instead of tackle – at the next level. With that said, I don’t believe it’d be an ultra smart investment nabbing Proctor at No. 17.

4. Do you trust that Brad Holmes and the scouting department will get back on track with making better picks this year?

Booher: I do think the Lions will get back on track this year. In years past, they've had the luxury of having a plethora of veterans who were returning that could mask some of their weaknesses. This year, they don't have that at key positions, and as a result need to find contributors. There are one-year solutions that they've found in free agency, but those aren't long-term answers that the team needs to be consistent contenders. Holmes has had some success finding players that have good football IQ, and as a result, I have confidence that they will right the ship.

Chirco: With nine picks at his disposal, I do believe that Holmes will get back on track and produce a better draft haul than a year ago. I think he likely will also utilize the picks as ammunition to make multiple moves this upcoming week, whether to move up or back (or a little bit of both) throughout all three days. And at the very end of the day, I think that Holmes & Co. will end up with a good collection of talent that will contribute to the Lions in 2026.

5. Who is a sleeper pick you hope lands with the Lions?

Booher: In the first round, I would love to see a scenario where safety Caleb Downs falls a little bit into the range where Detroit could trade up. With all the uncertainty surrounding Kerby Joseph and the Lions' desire for getting the best football players in the draft, Downs fits their mold and would be a great fit in Detroit.

Later on, I think guys like Gabe Jacas, D'Angelo Ponds and Eli Heidenreich are all players who would be fun additions that the Lions could utilize well in their scheme. It'll be fun to see how everything shakes out over the three days of the draft.

Chirco: For me, I’d like the Lions to target the following players on Day 3 of the draft: South Carolina CB Jalon Kilgore, Southeastern Louisiana DT Kaleb Proctor and Michigan TE Max Bredeson. I think all three players would be high-value finds for Holmes & Co. in the later rounds of the draft (fifth-seventh rounds). In addition, I think all three players would prove to be top-tier depth pieces for the organization in 2026 and beyond.