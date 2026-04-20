Puka Nacua Attends Rams Offseason Program Weeks After Entering Rehab

Weeks after Puka Nacua checked into rehab at a Malibu facility, the wide receiver attended the Rams’ offseason program on Monday.

Nacua made a few controversial headlines this offseason, as he’s currently facing allegations for making an antisemitic comment and biting a woman, Madison Atiabi, on New Year’s Eve. Atiabi filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua, citing gender violence, assault and battery, and negligence. Atiabi requested a restraining order against Nacua, but dropped the request last week. A court hearing is now scheduled for August 3.

Previously, during the 2025 season, Nacua apologized after agreeing on a livestream to perform a touchdown celebration that was believed to be antisemitic in nature.

Nacua says he did not enter rehab as a result of the allegations from Atiabi; according to his lawyer, Levi McCathern, the receiver was already planning to admit himself to rehab to better his general well-being before Atiabi came forward.

“He was in [rehab] a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke ... and he's scheduled to be there for a while longer,” McCathern told The California Post on April 1.

It isn’t a complete surprise that Nacua is present and partaking in the Rams’ offseason program, as McCathern noted earlier this month that the receiver would be out of rehab before any offseason training. He will not be speaking with the media on Monday.

Sean McVay speaks on Nacua’s contract situation

Nacua is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, but conversations surrounding the situation haven’t made much progress, it seems.

Rams coach Sean McVay previously spoke of the desire to keep the receiver in Los Angeles long-term.

“The play on the field is amazing,” McVay said in March, via Adam Grosbard of the OC Register. “And then with what the play has dictated and determined, there's a responsibility in terms of representing all things. He knows that. We are hopeful that he's a Ram for a really long time.”

L.A. general manager Les Snead also recently spoke on Nacua’s contract extension. It sounds like the team is waiting until Nacua gets the help he needs before figuring out his long-term future.

“Right now, we're just focused on the human being and then we'll get to that step,” Snead said in early April, via ESPN. “We'll let him continue becoming.”

Both McVay and Snead are expected to speak to media on Tuesday ahead of the NFL draft, and they’ll surely be asked about Nacua’s current situation and what his future on the Rams will look like.

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